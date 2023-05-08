Bitcoin could soon be adopted by more LATAM countries





More Latin American (LATAM) countries are following El Salvador’s footsteps and considering Bitcoin adoption. However, if BTC’s transaction fees skyrocket, daily usage may become impractical.

El Salvador was the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, but many other countries in the region may follow suit.

Ecuador and Peru are among the countries likely to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, according to strategist Samson Mou.

Many countries in Latin America will adopt Bitcoin, he told Reuters last week. El Salvador was the first, but we know many other countries in the region are starting to look to it.

Bitcoin adoption advocacy group JAN3 commented:

It is undeniable that countries where inflation is rampant have the highest adoption due to people’s genuine need to protect their income and savings.

Bitcoin to LATAM

According to Mow, Mexico is another country that could adopt BTC.

Bitcoin could transform not only Mexico, but the entire Latin American region, bringing more prosperity.

Additionally, Argentina is also included in that list as the pro-Bitcoin presidential candidate leads the polls.

Libertarian Javier Millay reportedly said central banks are a fraud. It’s a system where politicians deceive the public with an inflation tax.

Meanwhile, in El Salvador, President Naib Bukele enacted a law on May 4 to eliminate taxes on innovation.

The Innovation and Technology Manufacturing Incentives Act eliminates all taxes on software and app programming, AI, computers and communications, and hardware manufacturing.

Meanwhile, America is still working hard to quell the cryptocurrency industry. The US government’s latest anti-cryptocurrency move was a proposal to impose 30% of her tax on cryptocurrency mining operations.

transaction fee spikes

With transaction fees skyrocketing, it may not be practical to use BTC for your daily spending. According to Mempool Space, the average transaction fee is around $10, which spiked to $20 a few hours ago.

Instasize CEO Hector Lopez tweeted on May 8 about the problems of using BTC to pay for lunch in El Salvador.

4 pupusas = $3.00 bitcoin fees = $9.00 total = $12.00

How does VISA compete?

The answer is to use the Lightning Network, which significantly reduces transaction fees. According to Bitcoin Visuals, LN usage has surged 77% in the last 12 months for channels. Additionally, his current LN network capacity is a record high of 5,463 BTC.

Bitcoin Lightning Network Capacity | Bitcoin Visuals

The madness-induced demand for memecoin will only drive the need for payment channels such as the Lightning Network. This will go a long way in solving transaction problems for countries that adopt it.

Disclaimer

In accordance with Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto is committed to unbiased and transparent reporting. This news article is intended to provide accurate and timely information. However, readers are advised to independently check the facts and consult professionals before making any decisions based on this content.

