Apple and Google work together to stop unwanted AirTag tracking

Technology rivals Apple and Google have pledged to stop unwanted tracking through devices like AirTags. The pair jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to ensure that Bluetooth location tracking devices are compatible with rogue tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms.

Press releases confirm Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee.

Specifications led by Apple and Google provide best practices and instructions for manufacturers who choose to incorporate tracking capabilities into their products.

Problems with AirTags

Apple’s AirTags are very useful, but many people have expressed concern that their devices are being used for stalking. The device is very easy to slip into someone’s bag or leave in the car. Additionally, the device is small and difficult to stop.

The Washington Post recently wrote a report finding that AirTags can provide stalkers with precise alerts detailing the victim’s location.

Apple is aware of this issue and has introduced technology to help detect if an AirTag is being carried. Last year, Apple gave his AirTags an important anti-stalking upgrade for everyone using iOS 16.2. The move came with Apples Firmware Update 2.0.24. This allows the Precision Finding feature to locate an unknown his AirTag if it detects one moving with you.

uniform approach

Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET, said that a unified approach across all large companies is crucial when tracking devices are so easily abused. This next phase will make AirTags safer and more confident to use for everyone.

Moore said Apple took too long to respond to initial reports that AirTags were being abused for nefarious purposes, and to make the device more secure, iPhone makers decided to add AirTags to Android phones. He points out that he needed Google’s help to make it detectable on phones and tablets.

While Bluetooth trackers have brought enormous benefits to users, they also introduce unwanted tracking possibilities that require industry-wide action to resolve, says Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering for Android. said in a press release.

Apple and Google have drawn support from various safety and advocacy groups, which they say will be integrated into the specification’s development.

This specification has been submitted as an Internet-Draft through the standards development organization, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Apple and Google are asking interested parties to review and comment over the next three months.

Following this, Apple and Google will partner to address the feedback. The pair plans a production implementation of the Unnecessary Tracking Alerts specification by the end of 2023, with support for future versions of iOS and Android.

