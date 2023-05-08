Report: Setting a Powerful New Foundational Model to Transform How Business Uses AI





Accenture report provides an overview of next-generation AI underway.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is still in its infancy, but a subset of the discipline, called foundational models, could have a devastating impact on businesses, according to an Accenture report.

A foundation model is generally defined as a large-scale AI model that can be trained on huge amounts of data and adapted to a multitude of tasks. The Foundation model is generalist. One example is DeepMinds Gato. You can perform over 600 different tasks, chat, caption images, play Atari video games, stack blocks with a robotic arm, and more.

98% of global executives agree that AI-based models will play a key role in their organization’s strategy over the next three to five years.

You can learn these different tasks at the same time and switch between previously learned skills without forgetting them.

Accenture claims that its foundational model can drive new data practices, transform strategy and business plans, write smarter code, and power radical new products and services.

According to an Accenture report, 98% of global executives agree that AI-based models will play a key role in their organizational strategy over the next three to five years. And 97% of global executives agree that AI-founded models will enable connections between data types, revolutionizing where and how AI is used.

Accenture Labs and Accenture Research collaborate on an annual survey process, this year surveying 4,777 C-level executives and board members across 25 industries. The survey was conducted in 34 countries from December 2022 to January 2023.

This new wave of AI is born from two major innovations. The first is the transformation model that a Google researcher introduced in his 2017. These are neural networks that identify and track relationships in sequential data, like words in a sentence. Accenture has noted that such models are trained by self-supervised learning.

For a large language model like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, this means feeding billions of blocks of text, hiding words from themselves, guessing what they are based on the surrounding context, and turning those words into It can mean repeating until you can predict with high accuracy. report.

The second innovation is scale, which increases the size of the model and the amount of computational power used to train the model. The latter is one of the barriers he faces when using technology. According to Accenture, the amount of computing power required to train the largest AI models is doubling every 3 to 10 months.

Likewise, it takes time to load the underlying models into a cloud computing setup, and it costs money to keep many models online in the cloud.

Accenture envisions AI being used everywhere in the not too distant future.

Founded by a group of researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, Anyscale is working to lower these barriers. Anyscale developed Ray, an open source framework that makes it easy to scale and distribute machine learning workloads. Cohere, a Toronto startup that builds a natural language processing developer toolkit, uses Ray to train language models at scale, according to Accenture.

Accenture believes that underlying models have the potential to revolutionize how humans interact with AI. Many of the underlying models use the big language model as an interface, making it easier for people to get involved and one of the reasons why it’s gaining momentum so quickly.

For example, according to Accenture, customer service startup Frame AI is using a big language model that can generate code to help teachers design 3D metaverse classrooms by simply saying out loud what they want in the classroom. to

According to Accenture, they are also transforming the way we work in the information economy. Google has developed a code completion tool using the underlying model. Over 10,000 engineers tested his 3 months and he reduced the time iterations of complex coding by 6%.

Accenture reports that these models have the potential to transform workflows and improve productivity, even for the most complex tasks.

In fact, Accenture envisions using AI in every way possible in the not too distant future.

Early opportunities may start with the generation of marketing images and advertising copy, according to the report, but could evolve into sophisticated auto-generated code and new ways to find and access information. Analysts may use language to ask AI systems to describe patterns in thousands of satellite images. Some industrial equipment may use AI systems to transform data from dozens of sensors into repair procedures for machinists. Alternatively, multimodal AI could help significantly improve path planning and robotic arm performance.

Bias in underlying models is a common concern because of the datasets they were trained on.

Startups should identify the appropriate roles for their underlying models. Some applications of this technology may be better suited to narrow AIs specifically trained for specific tasks or well-defined problems (such as medical image analysis).

Even more obvious are some of the troubling aspects of AI. The report notes that the underlying model has some features that are currently questionable in certain circumstances.

Bias in underlying models is a common concern because of the datasets they were trained on. The report notes that historical datasets exclude certain populations, people, and demographics, which can lead to undesirable results.

With this, Yoshua Bengio, co-founder of Montral-based Mila, along with hundreds of technology leaders, artificial intelligence (AI) researchers, policy makers, and other stakeholders, has made every AI lab 6 signed an open letter asking them to agree to The underlying technology of the popular multilingual model ChatGPT, a training system stronger than GPT-4, he suspends for a month.

And Geoffrey Hinton, a Canadian computer scientist internationally renowned for his work on AI, recently resigned from Google to warn about the dangers of the technology.

According to the report, companies must decide how to access new AI and where to place it in their operations. While some may choose to train a new underlying model, many decisions end up using pre-trained models. Even that may not be the most desirable integration. A wave of companies is starting to offer new B2B products and services.

Finally, another way to integrate the underlying model is to build on top of it. Accenture says that people with the skills to take foundational models, adapt them to business needs, and integrate them into applications will become increasingly important.

The report concludes: Creating teams dedicated to integrating these models into different parts of the business, even if that means training all employees on the capabilities of the underlying models. Even if you do, it’s important to usher your entire organization into this new era of AI.

Feature image courtesy of Pixabay. Photo by Gerd Altmann.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/report-powerful-new-foundation-models-set-to-transform-how-businesses-use-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos