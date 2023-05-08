Google is building two more data centers in Central Ohio





Google adds two new data centers in Columbus and Lancaster, bringing total technology company investment in Ohio to more than $2 billion.

This brings the total number of Google data centers in Ohio to three, in addition to the New Albany data center that broke ground in 2019.

This is great news, said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. I think that Google making this decision only sends a very strong signal that Ohio continues to move forward.It’s very unusual to have three data centers in close proximity to each other.

Google currently has 24 data centers in 13 states and 9 different countries.

The tech company purchased land in Columbus and Lancaster for its data centers in 2021. The Columbus data center address is 5076 South High St. and 105 Whiley Rd., west of US 33, Lancaster. Construction has already started, but there is currently no timeline for the opening of the data center.

More Jobs in Ohio

Additional data centers mean more construction, more construction work, and ultimately more jobs in Ohio, DeWine said.

He said he was very, very grateful for that. “The truth is, what do you think happens when you put smart people and educated people together? They attract smarter and more educated people.

This sends a message to Ohio students that they can get a tech job in Buckeye after graduation, said Republican Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson.

You don’t have to go to California or the East Coast to get a high-paying job in tech, Balderson said. Central Ohio offers the same or better opportunities for these technologies to be promoted here.

He said technology is important for everyone, but “especially for rural communities.

artificial intelligence

The data center will help Google’s artificial intelligence efforts, said Mark Isakowitz, Google’s vice president of government relations and public policy for the United States and Canada.

Isakowitz, who grew up in Cleveland and attended Ohio State University, said the completed data centers will help power not only AI innovations, but tools we use every day like search, Gmail, and maps. I’m here.

The announcement comes after Geoffrey Hinton, the godfather of AI, left his job at Google earlier this week to allow him to speak freely about potential risks in AI.

‘The future is very bright’

The mayors of Columbus and Lancaster praised their data centers.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said Google is playing a big role in making the region a hub for cloud computing and further developing the region. The future of Columbus and Central Ohio is very bright.

Lancaster’s data center is ready, Mayor David Schaeffler said.

We are a professional business community. We have the infrastructure, we have the people,” he said. We are delighted to welcome Google to our community.

Google will be joined in central Ohio by Silicon Valley semiconductor maker Intel, which chose Licking County to build a new microchip factory in 2021.

Google was one of the first technology companies to see the potential of Central Ohio,” Balderson said. “Your commitment to this community has paved the way for others to invest here.”

