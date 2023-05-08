Agile and Fast Survive in Economic Turmoil





Kevin Thompson is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Tricentis.

The pandemic is one of the greatest catalysts for digital business transformation the world has ever seen. Today, digital initiatives are still growing in importance, allowing businesses to stay competitive with fewer resources, even when more economic challenges loom.

Organizations need to focus on innovation, agility, and alignment on how to best streamline their business operations so that they can optimize their limited resources. Today’s teams operate leaner, with the same level of expectations for speed and quality, while continuously delivering world-class customer experiences and digital engagement across web, mobile, and social channels.

So how can organizations move faster and adapt faster while meeting high quality standards, commitments such as security and compliance, and customer expectations?

Digital business optimization

Digital transformation is nothing new. The general concept has been buzzing in the industry for several years, with the majority of businesses fearing being left behind and taking the necessary steps to transform themselves into digital-first organizations.

As companies evaluate the next wave of initiatives and investments based on the success of their digital transformation, they should undertake the next steps in becoming a digital native organization. This includes innovation strategies to deliver new products and services faster, optimization strategies to run digital businesses more cost-effectively, and engagement with employees, customers and prospects. Includes digital experience initiatives to enhance

These market drivers highlight the need for organizations to make more efficient use of limited resources and improve speed and quality. Let’s take a closer look at digital business optimization and the trends companies should consider to achieve it.

App delivery reliability: As no-code and low-code applications proliferate and become more complex, testers and developers must ensure the quality, performance, and scalability of these applications. Testers and developers are on the lookout for applications that can run everything from testing custom apps built in-house to business applications and custom workflows built on the application platform to increase confidence in app delivery. must be

Streamlined business processes: Cloud-based technology improves collaboration between business and technical teams, from analysts to developers to testers to operations. This kind of technology creates a single source of truth for work items, epics, and user stories, and allows for more coordination between these different departments through tight integration with the rest of the tech he stack. Make it possible.

Reporting for optimization: Once a tool is finally selected, the best way to maximize its potential is to establish a reporting process that analyzes all test data in one place. is. This includes manual and exploratory testing tools as well as new tools that leverage automation. A new tracking process that demonstrates tool effectiveness and improvement over time will help drive future improvements and optimizations.

Digital Experiences That Improve Customer Engagement: Every time customers have an exceptional experience with a vendor, their expectations of the market as a whole rise. This is good news for the vendor until the problem arises.

In fact, research shows that customers are much more likely to abandon vendors with a poor online experience and have a negative impression of businesses with slow page loads. Because it’s the new downtime, technology solutions that prioritize speed and accuracy improve customer engagement.

When business leaders research agile digital business solutions, it’s important to consider high-performance, no-code/low-code, cloud-based technologies. Examples I recommend include enterprise application platforms such as OutSystems, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and Salesforce.

They provide out-of-the-box functionality, are deployed on a SaaS platform, are maintained and updated by each of these vendors, and are relatively easy to extend and customize using custom code that adds new functionality with each release. can.

Accelerate innovation with continuous automated testing

Leaders will find these high-performance technologies offering new ways to run operations more efficiently and meet ever-changing consumer expectations. Automated testing helps organizations deliver high-quality applications, release faster, and achieve revenue as they rely on continuous software updates.

By monitoring and assessing problems in real time, organizations can also avoid major disruptions with continuous automated testing and stop them before they occur. Product innovation accelerates when organizations focus on the speed and quality of the applications they use internally and deliver to their customers.

At the crossroads of the recession, now is the time for businesses to act quickly and be open to innovation and new technologies. Digital business optimization is achievable when organizations are committed to continuing to innovate for their customers despite turbulent times. Technology leaders must take the next step in digital transformation and focus on optimizing processes and applications to enable teams to do more with less.

