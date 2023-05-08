The Morning After: What to Expect at Google I/O 2023





Google’s annual developer conference not only announces software and web-based announcements, but also any hardware in the works. It used to include everything from smart speakers, phones, Chromebooks, and more. I expected a lot of Pixel stuff at I/O 2023. Rumors (and subsequent official teasers) point to Google’s first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, and the latest mid-range Pixel, the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel Fold opens like a book, just like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. Rumors suggest a 5.8-inch external screen and his foldable 7.6-inch 120Hz internal display. It has thicker bezels than the Z Fold, but durable, almost gapless hinges, and he should have a battery that lasts 24 hours in normal use. It can cost up to $1,700.

On the other side of how much? Spectrum, the Pixel 7a doesn’t look too different from its predecessor. It might have a faster 90Hz display and a 64-megapixel main camera. Google is reportedly planning to price the new phone at $499, a bit higher than last year’s Pixel 6a, but still a fraction of the Pixel Fold’s price.

That’s not all. Also, is there a teaser for the Pixel tablet previewed at Google I/O last year, Android 14 (in testing since February), and possibly the Pixel 8? Or another smartwatch?2 days left

