Where the ad tech tools stand as the cookie crumbles





Emily Ketchen | Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Intelligent Devices Group and International Markets at Lenovo | Global Marketing Executive.

Getty

The marketing and advertising industry continues to change before our eyes, keeping pace with the ever-evolving consumer landscape and, more importantly, staying ahead of it with technology. As a marketer who loves technology, I have always been interested in how to leverage technology innovations to drive your marketing strategy.

When Google announced it was phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome (a move that has since been delayed), it sparked what appeared to be the next game-changing change in the industry. However, after witnessing the rise of cookies when they were first introduced, and the many shortcomings that have continued to this day, we found that in many ways they were already dead. Innovators are quietly preparing for the next era of customer engagement by exploring new ways to approach identity and personalization.

Personalization: Stay here, but could be much improved

The advertising and marketing industry is resilient, highly innovative, and currently booming, recovering in the wake of the height of the pandemic, with $833 billion in ad revenue projected for 2023. Not only has the pandemic increased digital buyers, but consumers continue to feel very comfortable buying products. through social media. Facebook predicts he will see about 63.5 million shoppers in 2022, and that number will grow to over 69 million by 2025 and 47 million on Instagram by 2025. It has been. These apps use the consumer’s previous behavior and shopping patterns to provide more personalized targeting.

Cookies, on the other hand, fall short of delivering deeply personalized ad experiences, from lazy targeting to using the same creative regardless of audience and never setting frequency caps. While less than half of all consumers say they get a good or better personalized experience from brands, 81% of Gen Z consumers say they see personalized ads. says he likes These findings highlight the need for marketers to meet this demand for personalization and expand new opportunities for third-party data-free solutions and services.

My company has seen and tested the importance of first-party data for building a holistic view of customers and prospects. This allows us to personalize offers and content across websites, emails and newsletters, while keeping consumer privacy a top priority. Demonstrating the benefits of sharing personalized information with audiences is a first step, but companies must develop a clear content strategy to encourage this personalization to pay off in the long run. .

New tools for new landscapes

As you explore the various tools and resources available in your ad tech stack, you need to have the right mindset. His 30 years of experience in the marketing industry have taught him to think twice about his customers, hedge his bets, remain curious, and be willing to experiment and test.

While considering other targeting methods, marketers have many options for evaluating both standalone solutions and product suites that work together. Regardless of your preference, continuity and how the tools integrate in a meaningful way will maximize your tech stack. Most importantly, when evaluating the right one for your marketing strategy, you should test different providers and operators to determine the best fit for your company and goals.

My company takes a customer-centric approach across our consumer and commercial audiences, which has become the new normal when navigating a changing industry, and many new tools are also focused on creating audience identities. For example, a customer data platform (CDP) is a data graph that centralizes consumer touchpoints with products and services and creates a holistic view of specific audiences for more personalized marketing. By comparing first-party data with aggregated data from media partners, Clean Room offers an alternative way to approach targeted campaigns and grow your audience in a privacy-first setting. Then there are omnichannel analytics tools that analyze consumers’ offline behavior and transform it into meaningful data about their online activity. We have tried several of these tools to better understand our consumer audience while respecting individual privacy.

For commercial audiences, one area of ​​potential success is tracking lead management. Longer sales cycles require customers to be proactively aware of your product, remind them why it’s the right solution, and lead them to purchase. Use lead management and tracking tools for effective targeting and efficiency, centralizing data, and analyzing long-term trends in your social media campaigns. Together, these tools can enhance personalization for key audiences and customers.

Leverage third parties and analytics

As a marketer, I was constantly assessing my customers’ current needs and anticipating what was to come. But we were actively looking for ways to do it quickly, easily, and affordably, and integrating third-party perspectives through our agency partners will help us achieve this. provides a vast amount of data and knowledge that companies would otherwise have no access to, making it an invaluable asset to their marketing strategy. Some attribution firms offer standalone tools to help marketers make sense of large amounts of data, while others are more well-known for offering complete suites of solutions. Partners not only help you get the most out of existing tools in your stack because they allow you to experiment in a controlled way, but they are often essential to more effectively navigating the world of ad tech. .

New frontier growth areas

Of course, there is always room for improvement to identify the relationship between budget spent and return on investment (ROI), standardize data across industries, and measure research across campaigns. Ideally, one day there will be a global industry standard, but in the meantime, the need is often for innovation to emerge. As marketers continue to refine and build their stacks, the up-and-coming tools not only represent some of the endless possibilities and innovations in the marketing and advertising industry, but also evolving new privacy regulations and best practices. It allows us to quickly adapt to our practices. Ultimately, it’s up to us to stay curious about how we integrate new technology solutions to keep our customers happy.

The Forbes Communications Council is an invite-only community for successful public relations, media strategy, creative and agency executives. am i eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescommunicationscouncil/2023/05/08/where-ad-tech-tools-stand-as-cookies-crumble/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos