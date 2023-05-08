Google security guards who denied sleeping at work couldn’t reverse dismissal The Irish Times





A security guard at Google’s European headquarters denied being found sleeping at work, instead saying he had his eyes closed for extended periods of time.

Donatus Okafor told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) that he wasn’t asleep when his boss arrived.

Defending this claim, the manager of Mr. Okafor’s employer, Synergy Security Solutions, said that if there had been a fire and break-in at Google’s offices on Barrow Street, Dubin 4 on the night of December 22, 2018, all parties involved would have said it would have been tragic for Question, last April 4th.

It could have been catastrophic for all involved, especially if the client had arrived and found the security guards asleep, the relationship between the company and the client would have fallen apart, said Shah, the company’s general manager. Zusayed said at a hearing in March.

Okafor, who represented his father, said the company did not take his personal situation into account when the incident happened less than two months after his father died.

Okafor said he had been feeling stressed and depressed after working long and different shifts to save money to return to his native Nigeria for his father’s funeral later that month.

To get through this period, he said, he began self-medicating with antidepressants given to him by his wife.

Okafor said he felt dizzy after taking the medication at work on the night in question and sat at his desk with his eyes closed.

In his evidence, he denied he was asleep and told the WRC that he had closed his eyes for too long.

Synergys general manager Saeed said the company’s control room called Mr. Okafor five times with no response, and supervisors were concerned about the petitioner’s health and safety and headed to the scene.

The company’s position was that a supervisor found Mr. Okafor asleep while on duty and reported the matter.

An investigation and disciplinary meeting followed, the court said, leading to the discovery of gross misconduct against Mr. Okafor and termination of his employment on June 16, 2022.

In the ruling, adjudicator Paul McKean wrote that Mr. Okafor made no material or at least convincing allegations that Synergy’s disciplinary proceedings were somehow flawed in his case, and that he He said he did not appeal.

While Mr. Okafor referred to long and varied working hours, there was no visible relationship between shift hours and the incident in which he was fired, McKeon wrote, complaining that shift hours never intended to change his employer.

Okafor tried to defuse the seriousness of sitting at his desk with his eyes closed, but said Synergy had a reasonable right to think the misconduct warranted his dismissal. McKeon writes.

He ruled that Mr. Okafor’s complaint under the Unfair Dismissal Act of 1977 against Synergy Security Solutions was sufficiently baseless.

