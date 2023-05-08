The Bay Area nonprofit behind Siri and AI is working on a ‘moonshot’





What if there’s a company in Silicon Valley that’s already been working for years on applying generative AI technology to real-world scenarios? of cash must be put in.

Not always. From your computer mouse to the speech recognition technology known as Siri to the foundations of the Internet, the incredible array of technology you’re using to read this article is not worth the billion-dollar investors. Not published. They were brought to life by a non-profit organization located in Menlo Park’s unpretentious, leafy office complex called SRI International.

Originally founded as the Stanford Research Institute in 1946, the organization introduced the basics of the personal computer in 1968 and eventually dissolved as a renamed non-profit organization. Margaret O’Mara, a technology historian and professor of history at the University of Washington, Seattle, said in an email that defense spending was the reason why SRI spun off from Stanford University after student protests over Vietnam-era war studies. rice field.

This research is still ongoing at SRI Labs, mostly with government funding. This non-profit organization explores advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, space technology, health research, and many other areas. The organization has annual revenues of approximately $400 million, approximately 85% of which is government funding, and net worth of approximately $200 million.

Interim Director of SRI Robotics, Alexander Kahnbaum, works with belt-extending compliant hand robotic grippers at the SRI campus in Menlo Park. BACH can manipulate objects that you would normally have to handle with your fingers.

Juliana Yamada/The Chronicle

To be clear, this kind of research is not unique to SRI. Leviathan tech companies like Google and Amazon have moonshot departments that spend billions of dollars researching a wide range of underlying technologies in hopes of bringing big profits in the future.

SRI CEO David Parekh said the private sector investment in research and development is huge, but the difference is that it is very focused. SRI uses a different model, building underlying technology that can be licensed to outside companies, or frequently spinning off to become its own company.

For example, SRI’s Robotics group alone has spawned seven companies in the last decade, says Alexander Kernbaum, interim director of the Robotics Lab.

One of those inventions is a black mesh exosuit that hangs on a lab mannequin littered with wires, gear, and other remnants of innovation. Designed to enhance the wearer’s muscular strength and combat fatigue as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This was the challenge that initially brought Kernbuam into the lab.

SRI’s SuperFlex suit uses motors and actuators connected to the suit’s fibers that run along the muscles to increase muscle flexion force.

Projects like the exosuit started out for super soldiers, says SRI senior robotics engineer Ruben Brewer. But these same techniques can also be used for rehabilitation after injury or stroke, says Brewer.

The PROXI humanoid robot is on display at SRI Internationals Robotics Lab.

Juliana Yamada/The Chronicle

Once the government-funded portion of the project was finished, a venture capitalist who visited the lab looked at the model and said, “I’m funding what Kernbaum said.” That’s now Menlo Park’s company Seismic, which has raised over $23 million in venture funding and is developing a version of the suit.

Kernbaum said you’ll see patterns in the way we work. It’s like a moonshot before it permeates the daily lives of millions of people.

Other lab innovations such as the Abacus Drive, for example, are a type of highly efficient rolling gear transmission that allows robot arms to lift and lower objects more smoothly, and are part of the next generation of robotics. Licensed to companies to become departments.

What the Robotics Institute is probably best known for was an almost literal moonshot. In the 1980s, he devised a NASA-funded telerobotic surgery system that would allow doctors on Earth to perform emergency surgeries on astronauts on the International Space Station.

The technology never made it to space, but formed the technological foundation of Da Vinci surgical robots and Sunnyvale-based Intuitive Surgical. Intuitive Surgical is an S&P 500 company with a valuation of over $100 billion.

Nicholas Marion simulates surgery using SRI’s Taurus medical robot on the SRI campus. The robot includes his DaVinci tools with adapters that allow precision during surgery.

Juliana Yamada/The Chronicle

Another example is SRI’s sleep lab with bedrooms fully equipped for sleep research, run by Fiona Baker, director of the organization’s Health Sciences Center and its Human Sleep Research Program.

Focusing on women’s sleep and age-related health changes led to the creation of another Auckland-based company, Lisa Health.

The venture-backed model of technological innovation is often more visible and comes with marketing hype, but many of these truly world-changing technologies were born at these Menlo Park laboratories.

One area where this is gaining traction is in so-called generative artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT and Midjourney. With it, you can get fluent answers to your queries or create detailed visual renderings from simple prompts.

SRI’s AI lab had been working on this kind of technology for years before it exploded into public awareness late last year.

Headphones and electrodes on the wall of the SRI Internationals Human Sleep Research Laboratory. Researchers use electrodes to measure breathing, heart rate, brain activity, and muscle tone.

Juliana Yamada/The Chronicle

The SRI project with Obayashi Corporation, one of Japan’s largest construction companies, has been in regular development since 2019, with architects inputting building sketch ideas and the program generating various building design ideas. We are applying generative AI like we are spitting it out.

The program, called AiCorb, has two components: AiCorb Designer, which converts sketches into images, and AiCorb Modeler, which converts 2D images into 3D structures.

The program has not yet been used to construct actual buildings, but computer vision company Anirban says it can easily change the number of floors in a structure, the height of windows, and all without the need for complex engineering software. says Roy. A scientist working on a project at SRI.

But rather than replace architects and designers, these tools would really be game changers in terms of expanding our reach and making us think about things we might not otherwise have thought of. , said Karen Myers, lab director of SRI’s Center for Artificial Intelligence.

This includes applications such as imagining buildings with very different shapes, like the Pokémon character Pikachu. With a big smile on his face, Eric Yeh, a senior computer scientist at the AI ​​Center, dragged and dropped his digital sketch of a cute bunny-like creature into the program. Amazingly similar to cute cartoon creatures.

These exact structures may never be built, but they use AI to accelerate human limits with imagination rather than muscle, much like an exosuit.

Senior Robotics Researcher Ruben Brewer remotely operates SRI International’s Internet Remote Control Excavator on the SRI campus.

Juliana Yamada/The Chronicle

AI to generate new images and text may be advancing at breakneck speed in the private sector, but other forms of technology such as speech recognition are still making their way from labs to products. .

One example is the virtual assistant Siri, which was created at SRI with funding from DARPA and is now standard software on Apple phones and devices. Another is IraqComm. This is a translation tool between English and Iraqi Arabic speakers developed for the US Army during the Iraq War.

The AI ​​Lab is working to advance the technology, incorporating a headset that can visualize a conversation between two people speaking different languages. SRI Research His linguist, Andreas Kathol, uses AI to train programs to use barbed social cues and cues that can be tame in one language and offensive in another. I showed you how to smooth words.

For example, an English speaker wearing a headset might say “damn”, but the system catches it and doesn’t directly translate it into Mandarin.

While this research was derived from the massive DARPA program to enable U.S. military operators to communicate in other countries and languages, the technology could be just as useful in urban, multilingual home settings. It’s not hard to understand.

Some of these technologies may take years or decades from sitting in the palm of your hand while commuters idly wait for the next train. And, as SRI CEO Parekh said, big leaps happen only once in a while.

I think what has changed the most is our access to information, the speed at which we process information, and our ability to connect more broadly. Fundamentally, however, the innovation remains the same, Parekh said.

