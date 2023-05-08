Google Looking for Answers: 25 Years of Search





Google turns 25 this year. Can you imagine? Only 25 years old, but without instant access to answers, it’s almost impossible to remember your life just by searching on Google. Google Search is available anytime, anywhere. The tacit background of every issue, every debate, every curiosity.

Google search is so useful and pervasive that it is strangely invisible to its overwhelming influence on our lives. Rank in Google search results. Almost every website, article, and infobox you come across on the web is designed to be easy for Google to understand. The Internet is often easier for search engines to parse than for humans.

We live in an information ecosystem whose design is governed by the needs of the Google search machine. A robot’s benevolent gaze can create entire industries as easily as cool indifference destroys them.

This robot has its own priesthood and culture. An ecosystem of search engine optimization professionals is waiting with bated breath for every new proclamation from Google, and hastening to interpret them into rituals and practices like any religion. . Do you know why every recipe blog has his 2,000 word copy before the actual recipe? Do you know why every publisher puts a bio next to the author’s name on the article page? Robots want it. All those bold subheaders in the middle of articles asking random questions? This is how Google answers these questions on its search results page. Google is the web’s most important traffic source, which makes the web look like a structured database for search, not made for real people.

Yet it continues to work. Google is so dominant that the European Union has spent his decade actively intervening in computer user experience to create competition in search, effectively failing. People love to ask Google questions, and Google loves to make money answering questions.

Yet, 25 years later, Google Search faces a series of interlocking AI-related challenges that combine to pose an existential threat to Google itself.

The first is Google’s own problem. The SEO monster is eating up the search user experience to the core. Searching for information on the web is becoming an increasingly hostile experience for users. An arbitrage racket run by search optimized content sharks running an ever-changing series of monetization hustle with no regard for anything other than collecting the largest and most pennies . AI-powered content farms that focus on high-value search terms like heat-seeking missiles already exist. Google is still catching up, and their response will dramatically change the way traffic is sent across the web.

This leads us to the second problem. In short, chat-based search tools like Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s own Bard feel like the future of search without the corresponding business models and revenues that Google has built over the past 25 years. Year. If Google search quality continues to decline, people will switch to better options. Venture capital-backed startups and well-funded competitors like Microsoft are happy to subsidize for growth, which directly affects Google’s bottom line. At the same time, Google pays device makers like Apple and Samsung tens of billions of dollars a year to make it the default search engine on mobile phones. These deals are nearing renewal, and Google’s margins in these negotiations are disappointing.

Moreover, the generative AI boom is built on a broad interpretation of copyright law. All of these companies collect data from the open web to train their models. Google was the first innovator here. As a startup, the company aggressively pushes the boundaries of intellectual property law, reminding itself and investors that the inevitable legal costs and fines are just the cost of building search and YouTube monopoly. I was. The resulting case law and settlement agreements created the legal architecture of the web. This is because we know it’s an information ecosystem that allows things like indexing and image thumbnail usage without paying.

But the coming wave of AI litigation and regulation will be very different. Google will not be a silly upstart pitching a decidedly world-changing utility to judges and regulators who have never used the Internet. Today, it is one of the wealthiest and most influential companies in the world, making it a prime target for creatives, politicians and cynical rent-seekers. It will face a fragmented legal landscape around the world and increasingly at home. All the precedents of the early Google-led Internet are available. If things were any different this time around, the web would look very different than it does today.

Oh, and then there’s the toughest challenge: Google, notorious for having disjointed product launches and abandoning things too quickly, but staying focused on a new product, without killing it in a year and starting over , you really need to develop a meaningful alternative to search. .

This is neither a prophecy of impending doom nor a prophecy of any particular doom. Google is a well-run company full of very smart people, and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar his Pichai is as thoughtful and as sharp as any technology leader. But this is a surefire prediction of change, these are his first serious challenges in 20 years, and the challenges are real. The extent to which Google Search can change as businesses meet these challenges is immeasurable. Any change to Google Search significantly changes our relationship with the Internet. Yet even as search hits a cliff, the cultural impact of Google Search is invisible to most people.

We can easily see the impact some technology products have had on our lives, and we can easily talk about smartphones, streaming services, and dating apps. But Google search is a black hole. He’s one of the most profitable businesses in the history of the world, but we’re not sure. As Google faces obstacles head-on, we’re starting to see the seams that hold together the web’s invisible architecture. It’s time to talk about what 25 years of Google search has brought to our culture and what comes next. It’s time to see it right and say it’s there.

We planned to do so for the rest of the year in a series of articles that began by looking at Google’s impact on the media business that led to what we call AMP. Also, as the party draws to a close, keep an eye on the world of SEO Hustlers and the ecosystem of small businesses farming his content to survive. See how Google’s influence shapes the design of almost every web page you see, and find out why it’s so hard to build a competitive search engine.

For 25 years, Google Search has united the web. Before everything falls apart, let’s figure out what that means.

