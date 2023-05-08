Check Out Last Week’s Most Read RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Writing history together: Carrefour chooses Pricer as exclusive partner for electronic shelf labels

Carrefour has selected Pricer as its exclusive supplier of electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions for the next three years.

It targets new installations and replacements as the French retail giant seeks to beef up its store automation and communications solutions.

The contract with Carrefour, a Pricer customer for the past 20 years, contains no volume or monetary commitments.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez Gisbert, Global CTDO and Digital Transformation at Carrefour, said:

This new step in collaboration will improve our business through our latest generation ESL capabilities centered on key areas such as pricing, promotions, automation and retail media.

Trigo lands in France, launches Auchan Retail vending near Paris

Israeli company Trigo has announced its arrival in France with the launch of an autonomous store at Auchan Retails headquarters near Paris.

Trigo CEO Michael Gabay said in an online post:

The new store, named Auchan Go le Lab, will, as the name suggests, serve as a research and innovation hub for the Auchan team. From this starting point, our partnership continues to grow and innovate.

tokenproof and adidas announce long-term partnership with CONFIRMED mobile app integration

Through the adidas /// Studio initiative (aka Three Stripe Studio), adidas has partnered with tokenproof to bring its brand to the Web3 community of the latter’s NFT holders via a token gate access point on the adidas CONFIRMED app.

As part of a three-year partnership, the companies rolled out their first joint in-app effort this week by integrating token-proof authentication technology into the CONFIRMED app. This app contains the brand’s most exclusive drops, products, collaborations, and experiences.

This integration will allow ALTS by adidas NFT owners to access owner-only collaborations and purchase select designer merchandise.

This is part of the latest phase of the ongoing ALTS by adidas experience, where Tokenproof has so far expanded its live event token gating and personalized offers to the first Tokenproof user who visits adidas. We have supported it through the development of new offer features used in

This is a feature available to all brands, whether Web2- or Web3-based, to airdrop token-proof apps compatible with the brand’s native PoS system to users with special in-store or online offers or discounts. make it possible.

Controversial on social media: RTIH’s largest retail tech article on LinkedIn right now

He’s a huge LinkedIn fan and obsessed with building an amazing community of retail tech enthusiasts on the social media platform. These are our current hot articles, including Retail Technology Show 2023, Carrefour, Pricer, Autonomo, CircularX, Red Ant, and Archive.

Payments, Omnichannel and the Metaverse: RTIH Presents 6 Key Takeaways from Retail Technology Show 2023

The Retail Technology Show took place last month at London Olympia. And it was really pretty good. Here are his 6 key takeaways from his amazing two days of innovative exhibitors and thought-provoking conference sessions.

