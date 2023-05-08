



Vermilion God / SHINE

Blueprints for Vi Park, a high-tech park converted from a rubber factory.

A 100-year-old rubber factory transformed into a Bauhaus-style high-tech park, historically and today symbolizes Shanghai’s leadership position in national innovation and industry.

Located in the Minhang District of southern Shanghai, the park was the Taisho Rubber Factory dating back to 1920. China’s industrial development by producing tires and shoes for well-established brands such as Warrior and Shuangqian. At its peak, it accounted for his third of China’s rubber production.

Vermilion God / SHINE

The rubber factory has a long history of venerable brands.

Today, the factory has been transformed into Vi Park, an innovative location for laser, satellite, 5G and chip technology companies and R&D centers. However, the former rubber factory theme is still maintained.

Designer Atelier Scale worked with property owners and a team of experts to transform the factory into the modern era.

The principle is to balance the ‘new’ with the ‘old’ and maintain the park’s fresh vitality in the historical process through design, said Yang Xiaoli, general manager of the Vi Park project on Monday. .

Vermilion God / SHINE

Yang Xiaoli, general manager of the Vi Park project, will showcase high-tech companies in the park.

Vermilion God / SHINE

The theme of tires, the main product of the rubber factory, remains in the park.

The companies in the park now represent China’s top innovations in manufacturing and industry, and fit well with the city’s strategy of developing as a global innovation hub.

Among them, Shanghai, China-based Histerlink, the equivalent of Elon Musk’s Starlink, offers laser-based satellite communications products.

They are used in areas such as aerospace and emergency communications to improve satellite communications at high speed and low cost. According to Tan Jun, Histarlink’s general manager, it boasts up to 50% cost savings compared to overseas devices.

Vermilion God / SHINE

Based in Shanghai, China, Histerlink, the equivalent of Elon Musk’s Starlink, offers laser-based satellite communications products.

The redesigned Vi Park is part of the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park in Minhang District, which will become the world’s leading science and technology area by 2035, according to Shanghai’s blueprint.

By that time, Grand neoBay will be home to 100 tech giants, generating a combined industry output of over RMB 200 billion (US$29 billion). This will be a growth engine for innovation and economic development in Shanghai, officials said on Monday.

Vermilion God / SHINE

