Is Tech UK closing its business?





The UK has built a strong, cutting-edge tech sector with Europe’s most successful tech startup ecosystem. You risk ruining this hard-earned success.

At my last startup, I hired 12 engineers, including 2 Poles, a Bulgarian, a Romanian, an Italian and a Greek. He was one of only two native Englishmen. Europeans came to the UK, registered with recruitment agencies and found jobs. The famous university town of Cambridge has attracted some of the best minds. It was easy.

Today Europeans are no longer welcome. The Home Office is notorious for making it difficult to get visas and this is just one of his ways my government risks killing Britain’s successful tech sector. So far, it has failed to come up with a coherent semiconductor strategy while embarking on a misguided regulatory offensive against Big Tech.

Not long ago, the UK was firmly established as a technology leader. I started his career in the 1980s with his startup Inmos. ST Microelectronics bought his Inmos and I moved to France. It was great. French engineers learned from us, we learned from them. When I returned to the UK, I became involved with start-ups including a start-up called Alphamosaic. Developed the first mobile video chip for the first video iPod. Broadcom bought us.

Access to capital and talent has fueled innovation in the UK. We have built a strong venture capital and angel network. In 2021, the UK has created 115 tech her unicorns (startups with valuations reaching her $1 billion). This is more than France and Germany combined.

Cambridge, where I am based, is the most innovative city in Europe. It spawned 20 of his companies with over $1 billion valuations. Most notably Arm, the chip designer whose designs are found in nearly every mobile phone. Licensed by semiconductor companies such as Qualcomm and Mediatek. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) manufactures them and consumer brands such as Apple and Samsung have integrated them into their products.

It saddens me to learn that ARM is now applying to sell its shares in the US and not the UK. Arms’ decision shows the UK is not doing enough to attract tech stock offerings. That’s not good. We allow strategic national assets, key components of the global semiconductor supply chain, to come under US regulatory control. ARM, the UK’s biggest technology success story, has decided that the UK government and regulators are making the wrong decision. What message does it send to the rest of the technical community?

Stay up to date

Receive regular emails to stay up to date on our work

At the same time, the UK is bashing big tech with a powerful new regulator tasked with cracking down on tech platforms. Antitrust authorities have already blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of software game developer Activision for the bizarre reason that the deal threatens its options in the cloud gaming market. who cares? Investors may sell out and need to know there is an exit route. Otherwise they won’t invest.

Another concern is the continued delay in developing a national semiconductor strategy. A semiconductor executive and venture capitalist recently sent the prime minister his four-point open letter. They want the government to make it easier for tech talent to move and work in the UK and make it easier for publicly-backed UK companies to partner with her EU and US strategic allies.

As advocated by visionary entrepreneur and investor Helmut Hauser, we should aim to achieve technological sovereignty. This means making choices. Only North America, China and Europe can be technology sovereigns. England is too small. we have to choose our side. China is out. The rest are North America and Europe.

Our best bet is our largest trading partner and neighbor, the European Union. We need to reopen borders for European scientists. I need to join the European science program Horizon again. We also need to remove barriers to importing and exporting components. Before Brexit, it took him a day to get spare parts for his Fiat car. Today it takes 3 weeks. That’s unacceptable in a modern economy.

Germany and France are building new semiconductor foundries. Britain needs access to them. Our strength lies in research and development, not production. It makes sense to work together. We need to navigate our way out of the escape room that British politicians and regulators have led us to, before the best brains and tech investments can be drained to other countries.

Christopher Cytera CEng MIET is a Non-Executive Senior Fellow of the Digital Innovation Initiative at the European Center for Policy Analysis. He is an executive in his business of technology with over 30 years of experience in semiconductors, electronics, communications, video, and image processing.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Policy Analysis Center.

Read more from Bandwidth

CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/is-tech-uk-closing-for-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos