How to share Google Form responses [Complete Guide]





Need to share your Google Form responses with others?

Launch the online form in Google Forms and in the top right corner[その他]Click the button (three vertical dots icon).Then from the dropdown list[コラボレーターを追加]Choose. Enter the collaborator’s email address in the field provided. lastly,[完了]Press the button.

This post details how to share your Google Forms responses with others so they can access and analyze your data. It also explains how to share attachments submitted to forms.

Let’s get started!

How to share Google Form responses

There are several ways to share your Google Form responses with others. Choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences.

Add other people as collaborators: Use this method if you want them to be able to edit the entire form, not just access the responses. Share Google Sheets synced with forms: Select this option if you want to control sharing permissions. Assign users as viewers, editors, or commenters. Download responses in CSV format: A file containing comma-separated values ​​is generated and can be opened in Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel. You can also send the CSV file as an attachment to other users.Method 1: Add people as collaborators in Google Forms

You can give direct editing permissions to users by adding them as collaborators to online forms. Can view and delete form responses.

To get started, follow these steps:

Go to https://forms.google.com/. Open the form containing the responses you want to share.in the upper right corner of the screen[その他]Click the button (three vertical dots icon).Then from the drop-down menu that appears[コラボレーターを追加]Click.

Wait for the editor to finish adding [Form name] A dialog box appears.the option you have selected[一般アクセス]in the section[制限付き]Make sure it is.[ユーザーとグループを追加]Enter the collaborator’s email address in the field.

When finished, click in the lower right corner of the dialog box.[送信]Click the button.

Note: In step 6,[一般アクセス]using the link below[すべてのユーザー]can also be selected. This will allow anyone with access to the form to edit it. However, be aware that using this option may compromise the reliability of your results. Another drawback is the possibility of leaking personal information (depending on the details of the form).

Method 2: Share form responses using Google Sheets

The previous method only allows you to add editors to the form. If you want other users to see your answer or provide feedback without making any changes, use this method instead.

Link Google Forms to Google Sheets

Link your form to your spreadsheet and all new responses will be reflected in both platforms. This is great if you want to keep the form responses you share up to date.

Method is as follows.

First, go to https://forms.google.com/ and open the form.[回答]Go to tab.Then in the top block[シートへのリンク]Click.

From the dialog box that appears,[新しいスプレッドシートを作成]Choose. Enter the spreadsheet file name in the field provided. next,[作成]Click the button.

or,[既存のスプレッドシートを選択]to select[選択]You can also click

Select the spreadsheet file in the window that appears. next,[選択]Click the button.

Wait for Google to redirect you to a new spreadsheet in another tab.Share a Google Sheet containing your responses Click in the top right corner of the Google Sheets interface[共有]Click the button.

[一般アクセス]and,[制限付き]and[リンクを知っている全員]Choose from:

[制限付き]If you choose: Enter the email address of the person you want to share your response with.

Use the dropdown menu next to them to assign them as viewers, commenters, or editors. Press the send button. or,[リンクをコピー]You can also click a button to send the link to the recipient using their messaging software.

[リンクを知っている全員]If you select: Adjust permissions using the dropdown menus provided.[リンクをコピー]Click the button. Open the Messages app and paste the copied link to send to others. Press the Done button.Method 3: Download responses as CSV

The concept here is to attach a CSV file to an email or message. This section only shows the download method. After that, what communication software you use (and how you use it for sharing) is at your discretion.

To download your responses as a CSV, follow these steps:

Go to https://forms.google.com/. Open the form containing the responses you want to share with others. next,[回答]Go to tab. Click the three vertical dots icon next to Spreadsheet Options in the top block.

from the drop-down menu[回答のダウンロード (.csv)]Choose.

Wait for the download process to complete before sending the file as an attachment to the recipient.

Note: You can download the current response only when you attempt this method. So if you want to keep shared responses up-to-date, it’s best not to use this method.

How to share a Google Form attachment

If you’ve already added other people as collaborators on your Google Form, you can skip this section. However, by default, access is granted to Google Drive folders that contain attachments.

To share a Google Form attachment, you can:

Go to https://forms.google.com/. open the form and[回答]>[概要]Go to.

Find a question or block that requires a file upload and click[フォルダーを表示]Click the button.

Wait to be redirected to a Google Drive folder containing attachments.Click the folder name at the top and from the dropdown menu[共有]Choose.

[一般アクセス]section, select the relevant sharing method.

If you choose Restricted: Add users by email address in the field provided.[リンクをコピー]or[送信]Click.

[リンクを知っている全員]If you select:[一般アクセス]In the dropdown menu under , set permissions for Viewer, Commenter, or Editor.[リンクをコピー]Click.[完了]Click the button. Share the copied link with others. Frequently Asked Questions Is there a way to share Google Form results?

yes. Go to Google Forms,[回答]Go to tab. next,[シートへのリンク]>[新しいスプレッドシートの作成]Click. after that,[作成]Click the button and wait to be redirected to the linked sheet.[共有]Use the button to give other users access to this spreadsheet.

How do I share my Google Form responses via email?

To share your Google Form responses via email, link your form to a Google Sheets file. in Google Sheets[ファイル]>[メール]>[このファイルをメールで送信]Go to. Then fill in the To, Subject and Message fields.[ファイルの種類], choose whether to send as PDF, Open Office Spreadsheet, or Microsoft Excel. Once done,[送信]Click.

How can I share my Google Form responses as a PDF?

To share your Google Form responses as a PDF, open the Google Form and click[回答]Go to tab. Find and click the three vertical dot icon on the top block.Then from the list that appears[すべての回答を印刷]Choose.Then in your computer’s print interface[PDF として保存](or equivalent option). Then proceed to save or download the file.

How can I export responses from Google Forms?

in Google Forms[個別]Go to tab. Select the responses to export. Once done,[応答を印刷]Click the button (it’s the printer icon next to the delete symbol). Follow the instructions on your computer’s printing interface to continue.

final thoughts

Only share your answers with individuals you trust and adjust your access levels accordingly to ensure your data stays safe. By collaborating with others, you can gain valuable insights and make informed decisions based on the data you collect from your Google Forms.

With the right tools and strategies, sharing your Google Forms responses can increase your productivity and success. So don’t hesitate to share your form responses with your team and collaborators to help them work towards their goals.

Not sure where to start? Take Spreadsheet Point’s Google Forms and Sheets Masterclass today!

We also have a number of useful spreadsheet templates. Get 50% off with code SSP.

Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spreadsheetpoint.com/how-to-share-google-forms-responses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

