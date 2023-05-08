What the NHS can teach business leaders about innovation





Daniel Saunders is CEO of L Marks. He is a technologist turned investor and a seasoned advisor in applied innovation.

Since its founding in 1948, the NHS has been responsible for many world-leading innovations. For example, most recently, the NHS has shown military precision in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, having vaccinated him to 85% of the population by the end of October. 2021 years.

The NHS faces many challenges, but continues to have a strong track record of using innovation to overcome them today. From frontline workers to specialized innovation labs, people across the NHS are developing ways to be more efficient and deliver better care.

Explore the innovations that can help the NHS overcome the challenges facing it, and the lessons they can teach public and private sector CEOs.

Digitization process

NHS hospitals and general practitioners are oversubscribed and need to develop alternative methods of diagnosis and treatment to reduce patient backlogs. During the pandemic, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital have developed imaging technology to remotely diagnose rashes, wounds and skin conditions. The technology has reduced the number of hospital visits without adversely affecting patient care.

The examples of Chelsea and Westminster hospitals show how the pandemic has helped advance digital applications. This reduces the pressure of manual, face-to-face processes and is a lesson that can be applied to most businesses.

Leaders must consider how to reinvent processes and develop new ways to deliver products and services via digital technology. For example, you can look to this example when considering how AI technology can be used to ease the burden on customer service, or autonomous last-mile delivery methods.

Efficiency through innovation

In the third quarter of 2022, more than 21,000 surgeries were canceled on the day of surgery for non-clinical reasons.

Orthopedic surgeon Ash Karraya had to cancel three surgeries because the lights in the operating room were broken. Frustrated that small problems can have big consequences, he created MediShout, an app for clinicians to report facility and equipment problems. The app effectively saves NHS Trusts $1 million annually and provides a better experience for patients.

Business leaders should learn two things from this example.

1. Innovation can come from across the business. Rather than leave it to chance, companies should develop structured innovation programs that help identify and solve problems facing employees across the organization.

2. Problems and challenges are often sources of innovation. Use the data to reveal where the inefficiencies lie, and use additional investigation to uncover the reasons or root causes. In the case above, it wasn’t enough to know that non-clinical cancellations were a big deal. I needed to understand the reason behind the cancellation.

Innovation in business models and service provision

With over 11.6 million older people living in the UK, falls are a significant problem, causing extensive injuries, lengthened recovery and subsequent increased risk of falls, costing the NHS $2.3 billion annually. I am a burden.

This is why the NHS Innovation Accelerator has sponsored Safe Steps, a risk assessment app to reduce the number of preventable falls among older people. The app shows healthcare professionals 12 risk factors known to increase the risk of falls and creates a personalized action plan based on over 50 evidence-based interventions. The app has reduced falls by up to 25% and helped reduce accidents, emergency visits and hospitalizations.

The NHS is in the business of treating people when they are sick. But what if preventive care was its main purpose? Will this change help the NHS overcome its current challenges?

Business leaders should consider this kind of innovation for their own business models, especially in the fast-moving corporate world where market forces are at work. For example, fashion retailers can recognize that consumer demand is shifting from fast fashion to eco-friendly alternatives. Rather than selling clothing, such companies may consider moving to a rental model or creating new products from used clothing. Innovation can be very successful.

summary

The NHS has a proud legacy of medical breakthroughs. Today, the most important opportunity lies in technological innovation to overcome challenges and improve outcomes for millions of people. These opportunities include using technology to develop new methods of treatment and diagnosis, increase efficiency, and advance preventative care.

Many of the opportunities mentioned above apply not only to the NHS, but also to public and private organizations around the world. There are also potential use cases for innovations developed for the NHS in different scenarios and contexts outside the organization, with lessons learned such as:

Consider innovations that digitize processes. How can existing processes be reinvented or new methods developed to deliver products and services using digital technologies?

We use research and data to reveal where innovation can drive efficiencies. Remember, employees across your organization are a great source of ideas and information. Take advantage of this through our structured innovation programs.

Evaluate market changes. Consider the potential implications of such changes and the impact on existing business models. Is there a need or opportunity to create an innovative new business model, product or service? Your existing business model has worked for you in the past, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to improve it. Evaluate how new business models can help you take full advantage of emerging changes and trends.

In conclusion, the NHS’ approach to innovation provides learning for public and private business leaders who recognize the need for innovation.

