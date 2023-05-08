The Google Weather app for Android gets a redesigned Material You





The current weather app from Google is brighter and more colorful than most data-heavy weather apps. Google Weather also shows weather forecasts up to 10 days in advance. But perhaps the most famous thing about the Google Weather app is the cute illustration of a frog star on most pages while using the app in the Today tab. The “Tomorrow” tab displays a 24-hour hourly graph of temperature from 7:00 am the next day to 7:00 am the next day. We have additional data showing precipitation and wind forecasts for the same period. The final tab, as I mentioned earlier, shows the forecast for the next 10 days. One page showing hourly and 10-day forecasts. The rest of the data normally displayed under the “Tomorrow” tab assumes that it can be viewed by scrolling down the page (which is usually a potentially lethal attempt).

The left and center are the current design and the right is the redesigned app. Image credit 9to5Google

The cute illustrations are still there, but they only occupy a small area just below the current temperature, the current weather conditions, and the high and low temperatures of the day. In some ways, the Google Weather app is a bit like the dozens of weather apps available in the Play Store.

Now I have a habit of collecting weather apps like Pokemon cards, but honestly, when I want to know the current situation and the latest forecast, I turn to big names like The Weather Channel (iOS, Android) and AccuWeather (iOS). often used. , Android). Still, you might want to take a look at the 10-day weather forecast, especially since warmer weather is starting to appear. The Google Weather app is available for Android users and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store by tapping this link.

We don’t know when the new Material You version of the Google Weather app will be available, but we’ll update this story when it’s available.

