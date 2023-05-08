AI: Augmenting Humans in Healthcare





Bethan Halliwell (partner) and Harry Strange (associate), both patent attorneys at European intellectual property firm Withers & Rogers, discuss how recent technological advances are removing stigma and making more potential healthcare available. Outline how it helps open doors to applications.

AI systems will not only be used for diagnosis and early-stage disease detection, but also help inform clinical decision-making, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes. . However, regulators and clinicians still have concerns about the safety, explainability, and fairness of these rapidly evolving systems and want humans to exercise sufficient oversight and control. . So what are innovators doing to help?

image recognition, etc.

One of the most common AI systems used in the field of diagnostics are image recognition systems. This helps clinicians spot physical signs of disease and minimizes the risk of human error. These systems can reliably and efficiently evaluate patient data so that doctors can prescribe the appropriate treatment as quickly as possible. Other systems, known as recommender systems, suggest courses of action and help optimize clinical decisions based on the most likely patient outcome.

Imperial College London (ICL) has announced details of AI-based innovations applying to the healthcare sector. For example, the Biomedical Imaging Analysis Group is exploring the use of AI to support diagnosis of rare cancers based solely on visual data. This work is based on the fact that even the most experienced radiologists have not seen all forms of cancer and may miss some of the rarest forms of the disease. Another example of an AI-based image recognition system for use in the medical sector was developed by Histofy, a spin-out from the Center for Tissue Image Analysis at the University of Warwick. This tool is designed to assist the histopathologist with transparent tissue-based diagnosis and prognosis.

real human extension

Of course, it is important that AI systems applied in the medical field must be safe. As such, it requires an element of human oversight and moderation. The most innovative tools are designed to work with humans. It adds value to what clinicians do by improving diagnostic accuracy and guiding clinicians in making decisions that have the best possible outcome for their patients. AI-powered services developed by Merative, a US-based data, analytics and software business formerly owned by IBM Watson Health, are examples of human augmentation in action. . Trained on massive medical datasets, these services are designed to provide up-to-date information on medications and diseases, with smart recommendations to support clinician decisions at the point of care. combined with the matter.

An example of generative AI supporting clinicians is a system developed by US-based Abridge AI. The system creates summaries of patient-physician conversations to assist in creating patient notes. This is transformed into a clinical document and can be integrated with the patient’s electronic medical record.

The value of synthetic data

When it comes to ensuring the safety and fairness of AI systems, regulators increasingly expect results to be explainable. When an AI system makes a wrong prediction or misses something important, developers need to fully understand what happened to fix it. Based on this understanding, we may be able to retrain the model to reduce the likelihood of such incorrect predictions occurring again.

One area of ​​increasing importance is identifying potential biases within AI systems. Such biases are often caused by the lack of diversity in the data sets used to train AI systems. When gender, racial, or socioeconomic biases are identified, developers can recreate their algorithms using diverse, bespoke synthetic data sets (data that is artificially generated rather than real-world events). You can now adapt the algorithm by training it. This is a big step forward and could help improve fairness in real-world AI systems. In other situations, where data privacy is a particular issue, synthetic twin he datasets can be created to eliminate the risk of personal information disclosure.

Synthetic data is rapidly gaining popularity within the R&D community for other reasons as well. For example, it helps speed the delivery of AI-related projects by allowing developers to generate the datasets they need for a specific application on demand. Using artificial data rather than real-world data can also help address ethical and copyright issues. According to Gartner research, 60% of the data he uses to develop AI and analytics projects will be synthetic by 2024.

Formulation of AI regulations

The UK government has published a white paper explaining how AI will be regulated on 29th March 2023. Acknowledging that there is currently a patchwork of regulatory powers that is difficult for developers to understand, it proposes a new principles-driven approach.

Current uncertainty around AI regulations means developers and technology companies have a responsibility to stay up to date with current guidance and travel directions. Depending on their nature, this may include sector-specific regulators such as the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), or the Information Commissioner’s Office or the Competitive Markets Authority. A multi-agency service supported by the NHS AI Lab provides information and guidance to support the development of AI systems for use in particular in the healthcare sector.

Intellectual Property Opportunity

From an intellectual property (IP) perspective, the outlook for AI system developers is somewhat clear. They need to be certain that many AI and healthcare-focused algorithms may qualify for patent protection under intellectual property law in the UK and most other countries. As with any other type of software-based invention, the algorithm must be new and original and provide some form of technical benefit beyond the scope of the algorithm (e.g. detecting regions of interest in medical images). a more memory efficient approach for ). With patent protection in place, patents can be licensed to third parties or sold to providers of medical sector services.

The potential for AI systems to transform healthcare services and benefit society as a whole is immense, but there are also pressing issues. In addition to developers’ concerns about copyright issues, end users need regulatory assurance that their personal data is protected and remains in human control. Fortunately, AI innovators are already working on this problem.

