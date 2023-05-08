Will Google announce updates to Google Nest Hub at I/O?





Google I/O is just a few days away, and with it, we may see a Pixel tablet launch. The device itself is just an Android tablet, but when plugged into a charging dock with built-in speakers, it looks very similar to the Nest Hub Max. We hope it can act as a smart home controller, like the Nest Hub Max, paving the way for a better smart home interface. It was better.

Nest Hub is an example of everything gone wrong with smart home control. The interface is unintuitive, inflexible, sluggish, unpredictable, and often simply wrong.

It looks like Google is using the Pixel Tablet as an opportunity to start over. The Pixel Tablet runs Android and, as we’ve seen, you can control your smart home directly from the Google Home app, just like any other tablet or smartphone. This is great for anyone who has purchased a Pixel tablet. The Home app is much more powerful than the Nest Hub interface, and the updated version, which has been in public preview since November, includes powerful new features and increased flexibility.

It’s clear that Google is gearing up for a major overhaul of the Google Home ecosystem. And every part of the ecosystem needs it more than the aging, half-broken Nest Hub interface.

Trouble with Google Nest Hub (Summary)

Back up. Google is now selling two of his touchscreen smart displays. The Nest Hub Max, released in 2019, and the second-generation Nest Hub, released in 2021. We continue to support the 2018 Nest Hub. All three run the same interface. This has always been a bit clunky, and has become less and less functional as Google added features and removed others.

The Nest Hub has a touchscreen, so it should work just like a tablet. But as his colleague Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, a smart home resident of The Verges, said, his expert said the smart display is actually a smart speaker that can display your kids’ photos, YouTube videos, home camera, weather, and more. It’s just

Having a screen is nice. But the fact that they have touchscreens is misleading: in most cases it’s faster and easier to talk to them than using a touch interface.

For the Nest Hub, part of that comes down to interface design, which hasn’t changed much since 2020. The main screen has a series of tabs across the top, and each tab has a number of cards. There is an overview page, a home control page, one for media, one for communication, and so on. But they have to be big enough to be visible across the room, so the information density is incredibly low, which means you have to swipe and tap multiple times to get what you want to do. .

The information density of the Nest Hub Max (left) is much lower than the Google Home app public preview (right) running on a OnePlus Pad.Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

Even if you can navigate the interface and find what you want to do, there’s no guarantee that the Nest Hub will actually make it happen. Most interface elements are hard-coded to do what you expect them to do. Send simulated voice commands instead of This is parsed in real time by the Google Assistant based on who asked.

For example, the Nest Hub has something like an app drawer added in 2021, and that drawer has game icons (for now). When my editor, Dan Seifert, presses the Nest Hub Max icon, the game window opens. On the Nest Hub Max, he presses Games, which brings up a video feed from the Nest cam in the game room. The button doesn’t know what to do.

Another example: Half the time, the Nest Hub Max can’t hear me say “Hey Google” unless I speak up. There is a slider in the Google Home app labeled Hey Google Sensitivity. I bumped it up a notch on my phone and the Nest Hub Max read out the definition of sensitivity exactly like I said “Hey Google, sensitivity.” I don’t know if it actually changed the sensitivity of the mic.

Google built Duo video calling into Nest Hub Max, integrated Duo into Meet, and forgot to notify Nest Hubs that still have the Duo icon. When I tap my wife’s name in my family contacts and select video call, my Nest Hub doesn’t know how. Once, when I tapped my profile picture and asked to call, I called a completely different Nathan Edwards. I never met his name, but he was one of many men in contact. Now I launched Duo from the icon. The assistant asked, “Who would you like to call?” I expected it to send a video call to my phone and told me. Instead, I was shown a list of his Spotify albums and playlists called Me.

Another big problem here is the inability to meaningfully customize the interface, either on the device or in the Google Home app. The only way to sort rooms and devices is to rename them so they appear before the alphabet. Google finally fixed this in the public preview of the Home app. This allows you to add devices and groups as favorites and sort them by weeks. That option is not yet visible in Nest Hub.

When Google was pushing games to Nest Hub, the interface was filled with tiles promoting games like Feed My Fish and Baby Shark Stories. I couldn’t dismiss them. I couldn’t even move the tiles further to the right. There was nowhere in the settings I could disable them, and nowhere in the content filters to change them. I could disable news, disable videos, disable music, but there was no option to disable games.

Now that the game is (thankfully) discontinued, Google has put a news tile on my interface. I live in the US, so news tiles usually show headlines about celebrity nonsense or people being shot and killed. The source of this news tile cannot be changed. Nor can it be deleted from the interface.

Due to the Nest Hub Max’s limited processing power, it’s not really designed for touch, and the need to support multiple users, you need a smartphone or tablet to change most features. Requires use of the Google Home app. Its a setting anyway and it’s not clear where the specific option is. User account settings? Device settings? Assistant setting? home settings? no one knows

Let’s take a look at that news tile. Open Google Home on your phone and tap the Nest Hub Max card. From there,[通知と Digital Wellbeing]>[Digital Wellbeing]>[フィルタ]>[Nest Hub Max (再び)]>[ニュースとポッドキャスト]Go to[ニュースをブロック]Tap. This blocks audio news programs, but does nothing about news cards.

More than three years after getting the Nest Hub Max, I created a Google account for my elementary school-aged child and set up meaningful parental controls that Google introduced in November 2022. I needed to get my Nest Hub Max to recognize my face and voice. Enabling parental controls and downtime does not remove unavailable options from your Nest Hub Max. It’s like, “Hey Google, play Baby Shark story, sorry, but while the content limit is he’s 500 times a week, don’t do it until my kids forget It means that you have heard that you cannot

There are also meditations to try tiles in case you need to calm down. Very calm. Calm down, dude.

A docked Pixel tablet during a presentation at the 2022 #MadeByGoogle event.Image: Google

It’s Time for Google to Fix Its Smart Home Interface

We know the Pixel Tablet runs Android. We also know that the Google Home app has been overhauled. That means the tablet is in a much better position to do all the things we want the Nest Hub to do better. And from what I’ve seen in previews, the updated Home app itself resolves most of my complaints about the Nest Hub interface for those who bought a Pixel tablet.

But the Nest Hub isn’t going anywhere. To be clear, unless you have a secret Nest speaker in your Pixel Tablet’s charging dock, you’ll need a separate Matter controller and a Thread border router for your smart home. Generations Hub and Hub Max are also thread border routers. Google has other speakers and mesh nodes with Matter controllers (plus just one, the Nest Pro Wi-Fi, a Thread border router), but just because it launched a new tablet doesn’t mean it’s going to replace existing ones. It’s unlikely to kill your smart display.

This is the first I/O since Google incorporated Matter into the Google Home, and I’d be shocked if Google didn’t mention anything about it. , an update to the Google Home app is likely out of public preview, and may even launch the script editor at the same time. With a new tablet, a new Home app, and a new Matter focus, it’s very strange to leave the Nest Hub in its current jerky state.

There are reasons to be optimistic. Google has been replacing the Nest Hub operating system with Fuchsia OS for the past two years. Google Nest Hub 1st Gen in 2021, Google Nest Hub Max in 2022, Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen May 2023. So that means all three. Nest Hub runs the same code base for the first time in two years, just before Google I/O. Why do all the work without changing the interface? We have been wondering for two years. It can explain obvious neglect (not an excuse). Why fix what you’re trying to replace?

The foundation is there. they have to do something

It’s the perfect opportunity to make a fresh start.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/8/23688662/google-nest-hub-interface-io-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos