Beauty and AI & AR Innovation





We all know that technological innovation is a key pillar of brand strategy, especially beauty brands. The beauty industry is turning to AI and AR solutions as a way to solve shoppers’ pain points around product sampling by encouraging customers to “try before you buy” without sacrificing a brand’s physical inventory. He was one of the first industry hires. AI technology solutions have introduced highly engaging, fun and accurate ways for customers to immerse themselves in a brand’s product portfolio, try more products than ever before and make more confident purchasing decisions. bottom. One of the biggest ways AI innovations have changed the beauty shopping experience is personalization. Advanced AI technology enables brands to better understand their customers’ needs and deliver personalized shopping experiences with product recommendations, shade matching, and expert advice that speaks to the consumer.

The impact of these AI- and AR-powered technology solutions was evident from the start, resulting in up to 2.5x more conversions, up to 300% more engagement, and 88% more cart additions. In many ways, AI is completely transforming the beauty shopping journey, helping brands deliver compelling, personalized omnichannel experiences that speak to the modern customer. The growing practical application and success of AI and AR virtual try-on technology across the beauty shopping journey lies in the near-realistic accuracy of these digital effects. The virtual try-on effect is now as accurate as a physical try-on and serves as a true utility in helping customers make more informed purchasing decisions. The speed and accuracy of virtual try-on technology also encourages consumers to try and try on more products than ever before, driving sales for businesses and creating a more engaging and satisfying shopping experience for consumers. born. AI technology is a necessary strategy for brands to integrate throughout the customer shopping journey, and one that consumers continue to rely on when making purchasing decisions.

Alice H. Chang is CEO of Perfect Corp., developer of the award-winning YouCam app, leading the team building the world’s leading mobile beauty AR and AI platform. Chan is one of the first visionaries at the intersection of technology and beauty. She brought her extensive and highly successful technology experience to this venture, fusing her high-tech virtual and mobile platforms with her passion for makeup and beauty. Chan’s vision is a series of her AR Her Beauty Her apps including her award-winning YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Nails, YouCam Fans, and Social Her Platform’s Beauty Circle. Realized through the creation of Corp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beautypackaging.com/contents/view_experts-opinion/2023-05-08/beauty-and-ai-ar-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos