Cookieless and Google Analytics 4: Is Your Business Really Ready?





Whether you’re a marketing professional or a business decision maker, one thing’s for sure, you’ve stopped to analyze the changes that both cookieless and the new Google Analytics 4 (GA4) are bringing to the market. And I’m still left with another question. Has your company already started organizing for all these transformations? Having your data at hand is vital to the future of your business.

Beginning with the deprecation of cookies and third-party IDs, IAB Brazil’s State of Data 2022 – The Measurement Dilemma report shows that the industry has not yet understood the impact of this change and, as a result, is unprepared. increase. Another fact the report points out is that 60% of brands say they are ready, but the growing investment in third-party dates continues to grow year-on-year.

While leaders still say they shouldn’t be affected by this change, CPMs have increased by about half (49%) on iOS and 30% on Android since Apple’s iOS 14.5 release. Apple’s novelty has led to restrictions that have reduced the addressable audience and the amount of inventory available, pushing up the total cost.

And the impact is already being felt. IAB Brasil research also found that the increase in advertising value caused by major disruptions related to privacy issues in the digital market has reduced the available addressable audience set, resulting in lower ROAS/CAC/ Increased cost to maintain CPM. A percentage that grows from 29% to about 200%.

Only those who do not understand how important media segmentation is to campaign planning and results will not feel it. And how do you prepare for the cookieless end?Here are his five strategies that can help.

Organized primary data management with the most unified consumer view possible. Plan your primary data usage. If you already have an audience management platform or use a data-driven media partner, check to see if your partner is ready for this change. Securing investments to explore solutions that are more privacy-focused and less dependent on cookies and third-party identifiers. Consolidate data in one place (especially data clean rooms, data lakes, etc.) in order to perform a complete assessment and identify gaps in the collected data.

In addition to cookieless, another point that businesses need to be aware of is the change from current Google Analytics to GA4. If your business already uses this tool, now is the time to prepare for the transition.

The new version differentiates how data is measured. The goal is to better understand the consumer journey within every proprietary channel, provide a more audience-oriented view, build it in a better way, resulting in better intelligence for your business.

The big takeaway is that the switch from current GA to the new version will take place in July 2023. The new version changes the metrics used by companies. This is because, as mentioned above, accounting, measurement and metrics are done differently. , it takes a certain amount of time to monitor and understand what’s in the news.

My suggestion is for your company to do an implementation later this year.It is very important to run the two versions together to get a good understanding of the changes and build a larger history. Like it or not, this implementation impacting digital business requires an expert eye. This is not just a tag change as was done with previous Google Analytics changes. It’s imperative now to think about building your audience, analyzing your business, and implementing GA4 to deliver answers.

Having and structuring your own audience can be a valuable asset. After all, data is an asset. please think about it. We are only seven months away from 2023.

Source: Common Thread Collective, January 10, 2022. eMarketer, 11/5/21; MOLOCO – State of Data 2022 – O Dilema da Mensurao do IAB Brasil.

