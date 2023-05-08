How to embed a Google Calendar into Notion





Switching tabs between Notion workspaces and Google Calendar is inefficient (unless you have two monitors displaying both). Instead, you should keep them on one page or platform and embed your Google Calendar in Notion.

on the Google Calendar website[設定]>[マイ カレンダーの設定]Go to. Select the calendars you want to integrate and enable public access. next,[カレンダーの統合]Scroll down to the section and copy the public URL of your calendar. Embed this in Notion using the /embed prompt.

This article details how to enable the Notion and Google Calendar integration. We also inform you about the limitations and drawbacks of embedding Google Calendar on the platform.

Use built-in embedding functionality in Notion

Notion comes with native features that allow you to embed different types of content into your workspace. In addition to embedding Google Calendar links, you can also use it to display video content, PDFs, Figma models, etc. Follow the steps below to use Notion’s built-in embedding functionality.

Step 1: Get the Google Calendar embed URL Go to https://calendar.google.com/ in a new tab.in the upper right corner of the screen[設定]Find and click the menu (denoted by a gear icon).from the drop-down menu[設定]Choose.

Scroll down the left sidebar to[カレンダーの設定]find the section. Click the calendar you want to embed in Notion. Select Event Permissions from the expanded menu.

Check the box labeled Make available to public.

In the warning dialog box that appears[OK]Click.

In the left sidebar,[カレンダーの統合]Choose. Copy the link below the public URL into this calendar field. Step 2: Open a Notion page to create a Google Calendar embedded in Notion. Type /embed and press Enter or Return on your keyboard.

Paste the copied URL into the designated field. Once done,[リンクを埋め込む]Click the button.

Press and drag the grips on the edges of the calendar to adjust its size. How to link your Google Calendar to Notion using Indify

Indify is a platform that supports the creation of various widgets that can be used with Notion. Besides the Google Calendar widget, you can also create some daily quotes, weather information, and more. You can also use Indify to customize the look and feel of your Google Calendar embed.

To link your Google Calendar to Notion with Indify, follow these steps:

Visit https://indify.co/ in your browser and sign up using your Google account.

Once you are officially signed in, find and click on the Google Calendar Widget option.

Add the name of your widget,[続行]Click the button.

In the widget’s configuration settings, log in to your Google account to make the calendar available.

Start personalizing your Indify Calendar widget. Copy the embed URL in the bottom left corner of the Indify interface.

Go to Notion and open the page. type /embed[埋め込み]Click.

Paste the copied URL into the field provided,[リンクを埋め込む]Click the button. How to add Google Calendar to Notion using Plus

In addition, it is another tool that you can use to take pictures of your screen. The only difference is that the screenshots you take can be embedded in Notion. It is primarily available for free, but also offers a paid version with more advanced features.

Here’s how to add your Google Calendar to Notion using Plus:

Step 1: Set up Plus on your computer Get the Chrome extension for Plus and follow the required installation instructions.

The first time you use the extension, you will be redirected to the signup page.[Google で続行]Click to continue. Step 2: Take a screenshot of Google Calendar Look for the Plus extension icon in the top right corner of her browser. click on it and[スナップショットの作成]Click the button.

Select an area to cover the monthly view of the calendar. Step 3: View Your Calendar in Notion Copy the URL generated for your calendar screenshot.

Go to Notion and open the page. Paste the copied URL.[プレビューとして貼り付け]Click. The Downsides of Embedding Google Calendars in Notion

Using Google Calendar embedded in Notion is a convenient way to display your calendar alongside other Notion content, but it has some drawbacks. Here are some potential drawbacks of using this feature:

1. Editing is disabled

There is no way you can change your Google Calendar in Notion. Instead, the embed just acts as another screen where you can view important dates.

If your goal is to show only monthly or weekly commitments, this shouldn’t be a big issue. It’s also great if you share your calendar with others but don’t want them to accidentally change it. However, it’s tedious and tiresome to keep going from tab to tab just to adjust your calendar.

2. Delayed synchronization of changes

To sync Notion with Google Calendar, you need to restart or refresh your current page. Changes can happen in real time, but not always immediately visible in Notion.

If you don’t mind refreshing your Notion page from time to time, this situation shouldn’t bother you too much. However, if you need to track calendar changes, embedding it in Notion may not be a good fit.

3. Google Calendar must be published

This was explained in the first method. First, you need to make your calendar public. This allows you to embed freely in Notion without getting access errors or similar prompts.

By making your calendar public, you are putting your private calendar information at risk of compromise. Online users can view the contents of your calendar using a public URL or Google search.

4. Old calendar look

If you pay attention to aesthetics, you might get sick of the outdated look of the embedded Google Calendar. Designed as if it were part of a 1990s computer interface, it stands in stark contrast to Notion’s modern minimalistic theme.

However, you can still customize the appearance of your calendar. To do this, use one of the 3rd party apps mentioned above for Indify.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I resize my Google Calendar in Notion?

To resize your Google Calendar in Notion, click, hold and drag the end grip. These grips are the dark lines that appear when you hover over the embedded calendar.

How can I find the URL of my Google Calendar?

Click the gear icon on the home interface of Google Calendar. next,[マイ カレンダーの設定]Scroll down to and click the specific calendar you want a URL for. lastly,[カレンダーの統合]Scroll down to the section and you’ll see your Google Calendar URL.

What can be embedded in concepts?

Beyond Google Calendar, you can embed almost any type of content using any available URL. Examples include online spreadsheets, PDFs, video players, and Loom files.

final thoughts

Embedding Google Calendar in Notion is convenient, but it’s essential to consider its drawbacks, such as limited customization and slow load times. Whether or not you use this feature depends on your needs and preferences. Either way, having your calendar integrated into Notion will help you stay organized and increase your productivity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spreadsheetpoint.com/embed-google-calendar-in-notion/

