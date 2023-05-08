Qualcomm buys Israeli tech company Autotalks for $350 million.





Chip designer Qualcomm announced Monday that it will acquire Autotalks, an Israeli company that makes chips for technology designed to prevent vehicle crashes.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. However, his Qualcomm market capitalization of over $120 billion suggests that the acquisition of Autotalks was estimated to have cost him between $350 million and $400 million.

This makes Autotalks one of Israel’s impressive exits of the last decade, including Google’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Waze in 2013 and Mobilieye’s $15.3 billion acquisition. Acquisition by Intel in 2017 and his $6.9 billion for Mellanox. Acquired by NVIDIA in 2019.

What is the Israeli company Autotalks?

Autotalks is a fabless semiconductor company dedicated to Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications since 2009. The company offers automotive-certified dual-mode global V2X solutions compatible with multiple HIS V2X standards designed to reduce collisions and improve mobility. Autotalks, which has raised a total of $110 million to date, employs 120 people.

As the automotive industry transitions to electric and self-driving vehicles, there is a surge in demand for computer chips to power the advanced technology found in these vehicles. This demand has created a unique opportunity for chip makers to tap into this growth area.

Semiconductor water with an infrared chip. (Credit: Assaf Ronen)

According to industry experts, the global automotive semiconductor market is expected to grow from $53 billion in 2021 to $103.85 billion by 2025, with electric and hybrid vehicles playing a major role in its expansion. Plays. This increase is due not only to the rise of electric vehicles, but also to the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other autonomous features.

A key technology enabling autonomous driving is Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X). This allows communication between the vehicle and its surroundings. This allows vehicles to share information with other vehicles, pedestrians, traffic lights, and other objects in the environment that can affect driving conditions.

V2X technology has the potential to significantly improve road safety by providing drivers with real-time information about potential hazards, road conditions and other vehicles on the road. It can also improve traffic flow by allowing vehicles to communicate with traffic lights and other infrastructure, enabling more efficient routing and reducing congestion. Additionally, V2X helps reduce emissions by optimizing vehicle performance and reducing the need for stop-and-go driving.

“We have been investing in V2X research, development and deployment since 2017, and as the automotive market matures, we need a standalone V2X safety architecture to enhance road user safety and smart transportation systems. I think it will be

Nakuru Dougal

Qualcomm has invested in automotive technology in recent years, including 5G connectivity in cars, electric vehicle charging, and self-driving technology.

One of the major initiatives in the automotive technology industry is the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a new platform designed to enable automakers to develop more advanced and sophisticated vehicles. A digital chassis platform is essentially a set of hardware and software tools that enable automakers to more easily and efficiently integrate various systems and components, ultimately resulting in a more seamless and cohesive vehicle. be connected.

Last year, Qualcomm Incorporated President and CEO Cristiano Amon noted the popularity of chassis among automakers. “The Snapdragon Digital Chassis, combined with our relationships with automakers, has resulted in a $30 billion design win for his pipeline. We are winning the digital future of the automobile.”

