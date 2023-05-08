Google I/O 2023: How to watch and what to expect





Google I/O is coming soon. This means the long-awaited launch of the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet is just around the corner. The annual conference is primarily aimed at developers, but the company always hosts keynotes to reveal the latest and greatest in consumer hands.

If you’d like to see the keynote live but can’t attend the event, here’s all the info on when and where you can stream it, and what you can expect.

When is the main Google I/O 2023 keynote?

The main Google I/O 2023 Keynote will begin on May 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT and feature remarks from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This year’s event will be held directly to an exclusive live audience at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Where can I watch the Google I/O Keynote?

There are several places to watch the keynote online, including Google’s website, Google’s YouTube channel, and the video embedded at the top of this post. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can always watch a recorded version of the event on YouTube after the fact.

With that in mind, here are some of what Google plans to announce during the event.

Google Pixel Fold details

Google’s first foldable device has long been rumored to be in the works, but Google surprised us last week by officially announcing it. The company posted images and videos of the Pixel Fold showing a device that folds horizontally like a book.

Google didn’t provide specifics on the specs, but an earlier report from CNBC said the device would feature a 5.8-inch display when closed and a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z. It could be the same size as the Fold 4.

Under the hood, the Pixel Fold will use Google’s Tensor G2, the system-on-chip used in the Pixel 7 series devices. Like other foldable devices on the market, the Pixel Fold probably won’t come cheap. According to CNBC, it could cost more than $1,700.

Google Pixel tablet launch

The Google Pixel Tablet is another device we’ve been waiting for for a long time, as Google unveiled its first Android-powered tablet at its 2022 I/O conference. A tablet that fits the rest of the Pixel ecosystem, available in a variety of color options.

Google previously said the tablet comes with a charging dock and speakers, allowing you to use the device like a smart display such as the Amazon Echo Show. According to the latest rumors from 9to5Google, it could feature Google’s Tensor G2 chip, Android 13, 8GB of RAM, a nano-ceramic finish and an 11-inch display.

An early listing of the Pixel Tablet on Amazon (which has since been removed) confirms these rumors, but the device does come with two 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back, three microphones and up to 256GB of storage. It also shows that it may have storage, and USI. 2.0 stylus support. However, we don’t yet know how much the Pixel Tablet will cost.

Take a look at the massively leaked mid-range Google Pixel 7A

The Google Pixel 7A has been leaked several times over the past few months, and at this point it’s almost inevitable that it will make an appearance at I/O. Not only did we see the new sky blue option, but we also saw the box the device was packaged in. Someone even managed to get their hands on the Pixel 7A in March.

The rumored specs of the device include a Tensor G2 chip, an upgraded 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It could also launch with two features never seen on Google’s affordable A-series devices: 90Hz refresh rate and wireless charging support. However, these upgrades come with some tradeoffs, as rumors say they could cost $50 more than the $499 Pixel 6A.

Android 14 Details for Foldables

We’re sure to hear more about Android 14 at Google I/O. This Android 14 includes enhancements for foldables, tablets, and devices with larger screens that are ideal for events showcasing the Pixel Fold. Android 14 is already in beta, and Google unveiled the first version of the operating system last month.

Since then, Google has gradually added new features to Android 14. These include a new back arrow that blends into the background, passkey support, improved battery life, and more privacy controls in your device’s media library. Android 14 will add improved font scaling before general availability later this year.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preview

Image: OnLeaks and Smartprix

In addition to the potential launch of the Pixel 7A, Google may also be giving us a glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, much like it did with the Pixel 7 at I/O last year. With the device not expected to be formally announced until the fall, it’s entirely possible the company will skip early previews and instead continue to focus on new devices like the Fold. But if Google shows anything, we already know a little bit about what to expect.

Leaked renders from Smartprix and OnLeaks reveal the Pixel 8 Pro’s redesigned camera bar, with all three cameras contained within a single oval cutout. There is also a sensor under the flash that Smartprix thinks could be a macro or depth sensor. However, a standard Pixel 8 render shows similar camera settings to the Pixel 7’s.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.52-inch display with more rounded corners, a hole-punch selfie camera and 12GB of RAM, while the regular Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch screen and 8GB of RAM. According to another 9to5Google study, the Pixel 8 series may come with a dedicated Video Unblur tool to sharpen videos.

Expect AI surprises

With the launch of Google’s ChatGPT rival, Bard, Google going all-in on AI, Google may run out of its I/O keynote chunk and make some sort of AI-related announcement.

The company recently said it’s testing generative AI tools in Workspace, starting with Docs and Gmail. Perhaps Google will announce that they will extend these features to Sheets and Slides, or make them available to more users than just their trusted testers.

We may also see some bard-related enhancements. In his April, the company added the ability to use bots to generate, debug and explain lines of code. It is also rumored to release a new AI-powered search tool later this month.

anything else?

There’s always the chance that Google will reveal a wildcard product, like the Pixel Watch update. And it looks like there will be new colors for the Pixel Buds A-series. But with the launch of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Google has a pretty exciting event.

The company will likely make a few small announcements in between hardware launches, including updates to Maps, Photos, and Google Assistant. You may even have news to share.

For the latest announcements from Google, keep an eye on the Google I/O story stream.

