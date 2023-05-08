Skills and inclusion for a just and sustainable future





Carmen Ene is CEO of 3stepIT and BNP Paribas 3 Step IT, one of Europe’s leading circular technology lifecycle management providers.

Transition is the new normal. It is undeniable that the world is in a period of flux, with sustainable transitions, circular transitions, digital transitions and even post-pandemic recovery all underway.

As green technology and artificial intelligence (AI) promise to shape the future and transform society and business, managing uncertainty and driving these new digital and sustainable solutions will require advanced skills It is clear that we will need a workforce with

A movement is underway to upskill people to meet the new demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but without rapid and systemic change, climate change, inequality and technology will all threaten society. You run the risk of accelerating faster than the can handle.

One thing is clear. It is that building the future society we all want depends on putting people at the center and making access to both skills and opportunities fair, equitable and inclusive for all. .

Skills required, within scope

The European Commission has declared 2023 as the European Year of Skills to keep the continent’s workforce responsive in an increasingly digital world of work.

As we race into the future, it is estimated that the global digital skills gap could leave 85 million jobs unfilled by 2030. And while Europe is ahead of many other parts of the world in terms of digital literacy, four in her ten adults and one in three working in Europe still have basic lacks strong digital skills. According to a recent study, this has a significant knock-on effect on innovation and progress, with 54% of organizations saying the gap in available talent is hampering their digital transformation plans.

Aware of these statistics, the EU has launched an ambitious policy program to arm at least 80% of the population with basic digital skills by 2030. Communication technology (ICT) professionals develop and navigate innovations.

elephant in the room

Having more talent in the market is great, but given who these professionals will be if efficient, fairer and more inclusive growth is what we aim for. It is important. The EU policy framework therefore includes convergence of women’s and men’s goals, along with ambitions for the number of ICT professionals.

However, according to McKinsey research, women only make up 22% of all technical positions across European companies. Their analysis also found that doubling the number of women in tech by 2027 (up to 45% with an estimated 3.9 million additional women) would close the talent gap, with 260-600 billion It shows that the range can benefit from an increase in GDP. .

It’s clear that society can have its cake and eat it by making the technology sector more inclusive.

Unfortunately, things are more complicated. Just a few weeks ago, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that the gender digital divide is rapidly becoming the new face of gender inequality, with female STEM graduates out of his three. He said it is still far from what it should be because there are only people.

skill plus plus

As Guterres added, policymakers must create transformative change by promoting equal rights and learning opportunities for women and girls, removing barriers and breaking glass ceilings.

As I wrote before, without equal access to technology, employment opportunities, resources, wages, workplace flexibility, and other measures that make tech jobs attractive and sustainable, new discoveries Skills acquired will collect dust and there will be no real incentive for women to work. I want a technical job.

A nuanced approach to addressing skills gaps beyond competencies and talent acquisition is needed, encompassing policies and commitments from governments and businesses if real change is to be achieved. His EU Digital Decade is on the right track, but public-private partnerships and commitments are essential to closing the gaps.

PeopleNot Technology creates the future

2023 may be the year of skills, but skills are only half the story.

There is an old saying, “Time waits for no one.” The same applies to digital progress.

The World Economic Forum said: The real opportunity today is to look beyond technology and find ways to empower the most people with the ability to make a positive impact on their families, organizations and communities.

Just as governments around the world recognize that resilient and sustainable growth cannot be achieved without addressing the world’s environmental and social challenges, business leaders are urging everyone to do so. It is important to understand that an organization cannot thrive in a society that does not.

Only then can we make the world a platform for progress, rather than just a place where technology and instability happen all around us.

