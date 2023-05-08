Gendermark, South Africa wins innovation award.Two more of his stories and trivia





1. South African Gendermark Wins Innovation Award

Gqeberha-based South African company Jendamark Automation has been announced as Technology Innovation of the Year at the Africa Tech Week Awards.

According to the organizers, the award went to the Odin Manufacturing software company, which aims to digitize small businesses and improve production efficiency.

The awards ceremony, held in Cape Town, was the second consecutive win for Jendamark Automation as it won the same competitive category at last year’s event.

Yanesh Naidoo, the company’s innovation director, said the award served as confirmation that the manufacturing technology developed by Jendamark meets the real needs of small businesses.

While talking about development, he stressed the importance of building strong manufacturing-based economies in South Africa and across Africa.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Jendamark Automation specializes in designing and building assembly lines and purpose-built machinery for the global automotive manufacturing sector.

The company’s Odin manufacturing division is committed to the integration of 4IR technology by developing digitalization solutions for any manufacturing facility.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is an alias for a web address?

A. VPN B. ISPC. URLD. LANs

Answer: See end of post

2. Egyptian Fintech Startup Balad Raises Seven Figures in Pre-Seed Round

Egypt-based fintech Balad has announced seven-figure funding in a pre-seed round led by Acacia Ventures.

This is contained in a press statement viewed by Ripple Nigeria on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Investors in the round included Launch Africa, Future Africa, V&R, Magic Fund, First Circle, Sunny Side and several family offices, according to a statement.

Ripple Nigeria has collected that the startup was founded in 2022 by Adham Azzam, Sally Asaad and Mohamed Assem.

The startup operates as a remittance-driven financial services provider with low remittance fees and the ability to receive remittances instantly via Balad prepaid cards.

The new investment will be used to launch the Balads remittance platform, develop its technology, hire new team members, acquire the necessary licenses and fully integrate with banking partners.

3. Saudi Arabia’s Moni invests in Egypt’s Helpoo

Saudi Arabia-based mobility solutions platform Morni has joined the investment vehicle of its Egyptian counterpart Helpoo.

The funding company clarified this in a statement Monday.

The deal was facilitated by ExitsDotme, a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, according to the Egyptian startup.

The development comes as part of Mornis’ long-term plan to invest $10 million in Egyptian mobility startups through ExitsDotme, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Ripples Nigeria has revealed that Helpoo will be established in 2022 to provide full road assistance and car insurance services to Egyptian users.

Salman Alsahibany, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Morni, commented on the development:

Over the next few years, we plan to reach our expansion goals and find the perfect match for them. We look forward to creating more opportunities for existing businesses and jobs under Super App and becoming the regional leader in roadside assistance and automotive services.

Trivia: URL

Abbreviation for “Uniform Resource Locator”. A URL is the address of a particular web page or file on the Internet. For example, the URL for the Ripples Nigeria website is “http://ripplesnigeria.com”.

