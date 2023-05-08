Review: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR (Made in Italy)





This is the latest version of the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR. Pirelli claims he is 24% significantly smoother than the previous model and also reduces the risk of punctures. These are some big claims and hard to prove away from the lab, but they’re certainly impressive on the public road. It’s soaring…

If you’re looking for other tire options, check out our best road bike tire buyer’s guide.

I last reviewed the P Zero Race TLR in 2020 and was impressed. Clearly I wasn’t the only one. The number of brands offering high-end race bikes fitted with these tyres, alongside the likes of the Continental GP5000 and Schwalbe’s One, shows broad appeal.

A 24% increase in smoothness was recorded in-house by Pirelli by testing the old and new versions in the 28mm size. It’s not an entirely scientific test because the old tires he’s 26mm and the new tires he’s 28mm, but I tried to balance the pressures to be as accurate as possible. And, arguably, we can say that the latest version is more comfortable in dings and broken sections of Tarmac. This really says something as we were very impressed with the previous model.

That’s because the biggest change on these new P Zeros is in the casing. This creates a very supple tire that can roll over rough sections even at the higher tire pressures that I prefer.

> How to choose the right width road tire for your riding

Early tubeless tires didn’t feel very good compared to something like open tubulars with high thread counts around 300 TPI (threads per inch). Read Jamie’s review of the Challenge Criterium RS Handmade TR. If you want to know more about this, see Tires.

However, tubeless tires have improved over the years and many now offer a ride quality similar to standard clinchers, especially at the higher price points. These Pirelli take it to the next level beyond the relatively modest 120 TPI count.

Pirelli calls the casing SpeedCORE and, at least for now, Pirelli only uses it on this Race TLR tire.

Pirelli says this is a unique design that adds an aramid layer within the tire’s rubber, giving it a more supple feel than another more common inter-bead aramid layer. Get the nylon casing layer.

We cannot guarantee the effectiveness of SpeedCORE against punctures. Because I tend to get punctures very little and I didn’t get one at all during my review period.

A more supple tire also increases speed because it spends more time in contact with the ground on rough roads. We’re not talking about a day/night difference here, but this is a slight improvement over the previous tire and definitely beneficial for those who like feedback from the road.

Pirelli stuck with the SmartEVO rubber compound. I think this is a good thing. It’s not as tacky as some tires, but the grip on public roads is very good in both wet and dry.

It feels less rolling resistance, so it responds faster in the real world.

>Video: Learn the easy way to change a tubeless tire

The TLR logo highlights the fact that these are tubeless and we found them easy to set up. A quick do’s and don’ts to make sure everything was installed correctly, and once the sealant was blown off, I needed very little pressure on the top. UPS.

worth

So that’s all good news, right? Well, apart from the elephant in the room, which is the price. These cost 78.99 each, equivalent to 157.98 in pairs. This is the method most people use…

But their performance is excellent, and close enough to justify buying the aforementioned 90 Challenge Criterium.

The ContinentalGrand Prix 5000 AS TR tire I reviewed is the latest version of that GP5000, and at 89.95 it’s even more expensive, so Pirelli’s prices aren’t all that high compared to some of its competitors.

Aaron was very impressed with the Vittoria Corsa N.Ext TLR tires. He describes them as durable, fast-rolling, and a little cheaper at $69.99 each.

Steve likes the Panaracer Adjusterest TLR road tires that are light, fast and tough enough for winter roads. In the 28mm size, it’s about 60g lighter than the Pirelli, 245g vs 305g, and costs just 59.99.

Conclusion

From a performance standpoint, Pirelli’s P Zero Race tires are incredibly fast, grippy and ride beautifully. However, the price is high and there are cheaper alternatives that offer very similar performance.

verdict

They have great ride quality, suppleness and grip, but these Pirelli’s are pretty expensive

If you are thinking of purchasing this product using cashback deals, use the top cashback page on road.cc to get top cashback while supporting your favorite independent cycling website. why not put it in

Make and Model: Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR (Made in Italy)

What is the product for and who is it intended for? What do manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings?

Pirelli said: “P ZERO Race TLR: Designed for performance, speed and grip. The SpeedCORE carcass is a thin, airtight layer of rubber compound containing aramid particles that covers the interior of the tire. Reduces rolling resistance, creating a faster and supple tire, with better puncture resistance thanks to the use of Aramid. , the carcass is completed. The tread pattern uses the state-of-the-art Pirelli SmartEVO compound to ensure the highest level of performance. The P ZERO Race TLR is designed for performance use in the spring, summer and fall seasons.

A great performing road tire and one of the best, but at a modest price.

Tell us a little more about the technical aspects of your product.

Compound: SmartEVO compound is the latest generation blend of smart polymers, offering maximum grip while reducing rolling resistance, allowing for maximum speed and control.

Casing: SpeedCORE is the most advanced TLR casing technology with an aramid compound inner layer and aramid breaker to give you a fast yet very comfortable ride.

Compatibility: Sizes 26-622 and below are not compatible with hookless rims – Sizes 28-622 and above are compatible with hookless rims subject to the ETRTO 5bar/73psi maximum pressure limit.

made in Italy

Size: 26mm, 28mm, 30mm

Evaluate the product for construction quality.

8/10

Evaluate product performance.

9/10

Please rate the durability of the product:

8/10

Evaluate product weight (if applicable)

7/10

Evaluate product comfort (if applicable)

9/10

Evaluate the value of your product:

4/10

How does the product perform overall when used for the purpose for which it was designed?

Excellent road tire in terms of ride comfort, grip and rolling resistance.

What did you especially like about the product?

Very supple road feel.

Tell us what you didn’t like about the product

Under 80, these are very expensive.

How does the price compare to similar products on the market, including those recently tested by road.cc?

It’s nothing like Continental’s newest offering or the Criterium tires mentioned in reviews, but there are many cheaper high-performance tires, such as Panaracers.

Are you happy with your product?yes

Would you consider purchasing the product? Yes, if discounted.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to describe your overall score

It’s hard to fault in terms of performance, and it’s easy to set up, but it costs a lot for a small gain.

Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg

What I Ride: Test Bike of the MonthMy Best Bike: B’Twin Ultra CF with the latest Bling Test components

Riding: Over 20 Years Riding: Everyday Riding: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trials, commuting, club rides, sports, fixed/single speed,

