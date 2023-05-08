Regional STEM Center Announces TOSITA Winners in Honor of Dr. Tonya Oaks Smith





The respected Irish poet and playwright W. B. Yeats said, “Education is not about filling the pot, it is about lighting the fire.”

Dr. Tonya Oaks Smith embodied that motto every day of his career. Her love of learning has sparked a flame that has inspired others she has served, not only on the Louisiana Tech campus, but through collaborative work across our state and nation. Unforgettable at, she was passionate about encouraging people to use their potential to make the world a better place.

At its third annual mini-summit, the SCILS Region 8 LaSTEM Center honored the legacy of the late Executive Director of Communications and Marketing by setting up the Tonya Oaks Smith Innovation and Transformation Award at TOSITA. The annual honor is set to celebrate the significant contributions of the Center’s friends, colleagues, and fellow collaborators who have left their mark on each life she touched.

Smith believed that constant innovation in higher education could change the minds and values ​​of those willing to dedicate themselves to the process to better serve their fellow travelers. This award recognizes individuals within the SCILS network who represent the type of talented dreamer who inspired Smith to turn his ideas into reality and become true innovators in his field.

Jamie Newman, Ph.D., associate professor and associate dean of research and graduate studies at the Louisiana Tech College of Applied Natural Sciences, and dean of the department of business and technology, were named as the first recipients of the TOSITA honor. I’m Ryan Pierce. Louisiana Delta Community College. Each has played an important role in the innovative work taking place within the SCILS network. It also represents the level of innovation and transformation of Newman, who helped revitalize STEM’s statewide initiative, the Girls in STEM Center, and his Smith, known for Pierce, who was responsible for creating and producing the SCILS podcast. .

For someone who worked closely with Tonya and knew her as a colleague, friend and mentor, receiving the award was an incredibly humbling honor, Newman said. Supporting new ideas, and promoting other ideas, is a trait I admired and wanted to emulate. This recognition is a reminder of who Tonya was and encourages me to continue to engage, promote and innovate so others have the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Pierce is a member of the SCILS Advisory Board along with Smith, and was equally thrilled when the approval was announced. This is a humbling experience to say the least, he added. It is a great honor to be shortlisted for the Tonya Oaks Smith Innovation and Transformation Award. We are grateful for all the incredible collaboration and efforts generated by all partner teachers, staff, and administrators of the SCILS network to help tell her STEM education story across Northern Louisiana. increase.

Part of the team that brought SCILS, the innovative Louisiana STEM collective to life, Smith was integral in helping Region 8 LaSTEM Center plan its own impactful journey. She helped it make its mark, celebrated its success, and she was the team’s undisputed cheerleader. It is internalized in the minds of those who continue to hold onto it.

Lindsay Keith Vincent, Ph.D., associate dean of research, outreach and innovation at Tex College of Education, said it was not only a fitting tribute to Smith, but to honor those who continue to carry the torch of innovation and change. A legacy that helped perpetuate the illustrious work and leadership of

Ryan Pierce and Jamie Newman embody the spirit, passion, dedication and creativity of Dr. Tonya Oakes-Smith, said Keith-Vincent. It is only fitting that they are recognized as the first recipients of the SCILS TOSITA Award. Her commitment to SCILS from day one and their mission to ensure access and opportunity for STEM are similar to those of a former colleague and friend. I’m sure she’ll agree with this celebration of the leaders of her two talented servants. We thank her Tonyas family for allowing us to celebrate her memory, legacy and impact in this special way this year of her inauguration and for years to come.

