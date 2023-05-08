Rice’s Innovation Office is affiliated with Carbon and the TyRex Group.US News | News and Media Relations





The Rice University Innovation Office has partnered with Carbon, based in Redwood City, California, and TyRex Group, a manufacturer based in Austin, Texas, to make additive manufacturing equipment and expertise an integral part of the initiative to develop prototyping and Provides campus-wide access to design facilities and services.

From left, Andrew Cooper, founder and CEO of TyRex Group. His COO of TyRex Group is Rick Jennings. Paul Cherukuri, Vice President for Innovation at Rice University. Grant Belton, lead design engineer at Rice Nexus, the prototyping facility the Rice Office of Innovation is creating at Ion, using the Rices L1 Carbon printer at his TyRexs facility in Austin, Texas in February 2023 (Photo courtesy of TyRex Group)

Physicist, chemist and tech entrepreneur Paul Cercli said Rice was named the company’s first vice president of innovation last fall.

3D printing has become increasingly important for university innovation because it allows us to create things that could not have been made otherwise, allowing us to move from idea to prototype to downstream to product very quickly. he said

To make 3D printing and other prototyping capabilities more widely available at Rice, the Cherukuris office is building Rice Nexus, a dedicated innovation space at Ion. There, faculty and students can turn proof-of-principle ideas into viable prototypes. Investor.

Paul Cherkli (Photo by Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)

In part, Çerukli builds on his own experience as a research investigator. In 2021, when he pitched the idea of ​​developing a 3D-printable smart helmet to the Office of Naval Research, he decided to work with industry experts who specialize in manufacturing his 3D-printed products. supported

The Navy understood the importance of thinking about manufacturing from the beginning, so Çerkli said this was a good thing. That is the key to accelerating innovation. And that is the real starting point for his additive manufacturing.

The 3D-printed Rice Smart Helmet is both protective gear and a wearable technology platform that detects threats, monitors vital signs, and provides situational awareness. (Photo credit: P. Cherukuri/Rice University)

The Rice Smart Helmet Project reimagines military helmets as both protective equipment and wearable technology platforms. When the Navy funded the project, Cherukuri was able to purchase his two of Carbons’ industrial-grade 3D printers. The M2 model was for small prints installed in Rice and the top large format L1 was installed in his TyRexs. The Austin facility is approximately 170 miles from the Rice campus.

Cherukuri says the Carbon printer, combined with TyRex’s expertise, will enable the smart helmet team to move seamlessly from idea to production, and he hopes to replicate that experience in other Rice labs. If you design with L1, you can print 1,000 sheets to print. It’s an ability that didn’t exist before, he says, Cherukuri.

About TyRex he said:

Rice Nexus is scheduled to open this summer. Cherukuri said the facility’s capabilities, funding, and resources are defined by what the Office of Innovation has learned from faculty surveys.

