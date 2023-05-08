Israeli University Google Launches Program for AI Research





Google and Tel Aviv University (TAU) have launched a new program to advance artificial intelligence (AI) and data science research through the university’s AI and Data Science Center. $1 million in support from Google.

Feder thanked Google for its continued collaboration and support in these important areas of AI research at TAU. “Sustainability and education are both topics of growing interest, and AI can make significant strides in these areas for the benefit of the environment and society in general. , water resources, renewable energy and biodiversity.”

Meia Feder

“Collaborating with Google will help us achieve another very important goal of the Center, which is to support underrepresented groups in the field of AI in academia and promote a diverse and inclusive environment at universities. We are pleased to join forces to further all these important aspects.”

The new three-year program focuses primarily on AI research for sustainability and education. At the launch event held on May 1, an announcement ceremony was held for the grantees selected by the grant committee after an open call for research proposals.

Grant-winning faculty members come from a variety of disciplines, including environmental studies, life sciences, engineering, and education at the Porter School. In addition, he has been awarded three fellowships to an underrepresented group of graduate students in AI academia. Winners are students in computer science, zoology, and education.

(From left): Prof. Ariel Porat, Prof. Tova Milo, Dr. Siri Stempler, Yossi Matias, Prof. Meir Feder. (Credit: Ofra Ron Mazor) History of Tel Aviv University’s partnership with Google

At the opening ceremony, Professor Ariel Porat, President of TAU, and Professor Yossi Matias, Vice President of Engineering and Research at TAU ​​and Head of TAU’s Google Center, spoke about the program and the long-term partnership between TAU and Google. talked.

Mr Porat said: The purpose of this partnership was to advance the contribution of AI to the improvement of human society and the world we live in. This new program focuses on leveraging AI tools to advance sustainability and education. Sustainability is absolutely critical to the survival of humanity, and education is critical to the health of our societies. TAU excels in both of these areas, and its collaboration with Google makes it even better. ”

“We see a tremendous opportunity to use AI to make a huge positive impact in many areas, and we are excited about our continued investment in driving positive change in sustainability and education,” said Matias. says. “Through our continued and expanded partnership with TAU and its AI and Data Science Center, we hope to bring together industrial and academic research to advance science and technology in these areas of importance to humanity and society. We are also committed to continuing our efforts to make academia and industry more inclusive for all segments of society.”

Google has launched a mentoring program with ExactShe, founded by Professor Tova Milo, Dean of Exact Sciences at TAU. Through this program, female Google volunteers mentor undergraduate female students, create support communities, and help integrate them into the research community. and the industry.

As part of a longstanding partnership, TAU and Google have held joint seminars in the areas of AI for the Environment, Health and AI over the last few years. Led by Dr. Deborah Cohen, senior scientist at Google, and Dr. Shiri Stempler, co-director of research at TAU, the conference featured presentations by researchers from both institutions, presenting established results and ongoing research. , provided a platform for promoting links between academia and industry. They said they would continue to hold joint meetings as part of the new program.

