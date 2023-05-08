Why and where (when) did Silicon Valley occur?





Why did Silicon Valley happen where it is?

Early military investments in computing were made in Maryland and Philadelphia. New York and Chicago had financial markets. Early tech giants and proto-venture capital firms were located in Boston. All had major research universities. why aren’t you there?

The difference was really a case of culture. California’s egalitarian hippies inspired early tinkerers, computer enthusiasts, and researchers. The exchange of ideas blossomed and became a center of psyche. It was a place of reinvention and future-oriented, much better than the old buttoned-up city. , claiming that San Francisco bankers and East Coast moneymen were sufficiently involved to claim that geeks founded the enterprise.

Tani’s distinctive genius is the counterculture patina combined with an outspoken lust for wealth. The result is what Mallaby calls the most durable and productive crucible of applied science ever.

A lesson for those trying to build the economy of technology and innovation? Don’t try a single entry point. Command and control sounds more theoretical than it actually is. A certain amount of painstaking multi-part organization is a feature, not a bug. A 2018 research paper argued that innovation occurs best when strong ties are created around structural holes and institutional gaps. Overlapping but distinct meetups work well.

What are your thoughts on late-stage Silicon Valley? Its business and culture have reshaped the world. Even today, half of the world’s 10 largest private R&D budgets come from Silicon Valley, and most are technology companies, all with offices in Northern California.

Why was Silicon Valley created? After World War II, a large military-funded study matched decades of rising wealthy consumers and a resurgence of American immigration. A new science was created and there were many educated people to commercialize it. The American economy prospered, and the flywheel of invention, innovation, and wealth creation flew.

Since then, Silicon Valley’s business culture and risk-tolerant investment strategies have been imitated around the world. It remains the world’s center of innovation, but its share is declining. What Florence was to the Renaissance is to the digital age. It’s a spark, not a closed system.

Recreating the era of Silicon Valley is nearly impossible. But where is better understood. Now we decide what we can learn from the past and what we can change for our future.

In a world of increasing geographic economic competition, countries with the most creative innovation hubs are likely to be the most prosperous and ultimately the most powerful, writes Malaby. In a world of increasing income inequality, countries that can foster greater regional diversity in their hobby sites will be happier and more stable.

