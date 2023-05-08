Google Pixel Pro Earbuds are on sale at Amazon for 20% off





Save 20%: As of May 8th, Google Pixel Buds Pro(opens in a new tab) are on sale at Amazon for 20% off, so you can get them for $159.99. Hook a pair now.

If you’re looking for new earbuds, well…. to do it all, you need to get your hands on the Google Pixel Buds Pro (opens in a new tab) ASAP. Released last summer, these earbuds are great earbuds that are significantly cheaper than competitors like Bose and Beats. And now, with a 20% (opens in a new tab) f sale on Amazon, it’s more affordable than ever.

Choose from four fun colors: Charcoal (dark grey), Coral (orange-red), Fog (light blue), and Lemongrass (light yellow-green). The egg-shaped charging case provides 11 hours of playtime on its own, and up to 31 hours with the charging case. Pairing with all Android devices is very easy, but pairing with iOS devices is a bit more complicated (as expected).

However, it’s the ANC that makes this pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro (opens in a new tab) so great. It comes with the brand’s own Silent Seal, which blocks outside noise and blocks out even the loudest sounds. There’s also something called Transparency Mode, which allows you to incorporate ambient noise when you need it. Bass is also emphasized thanks to custom 11mm speaker drivers and volume EQ.

Google Pixel Buds Pro (opens in a new tab) are also a great option for calls. The crystal-clear mic and wind-blocking mesh cover let the person you’re talking to hear you clearly, even if you’re indoors. noisy space. Google voice commands are completely hands-free and water resistant enough for both pool days and sweaty workouts. If you’re looking for solid earbuds for everyday use, you should grab the Google Pixel Buds Pro (opens in a new tab) while they’re still on sale.

