Commercialization Fellow Assesses Innovation Potential





PhD candidates Mehrnaz Sabet, Mokshin Suri, and Ruben Trujillo make up the newest cohort of the Cornell Engineering Commercialization Fellowship. This is an entrepreneurship program designed to allow researchers immersed in a particular technology to evaluate it through the lens of business. The trio will spend fully funded summers and semesters exploring the commercialization of their innovations.

A Ph.D. in biomedical engineering, Trujillo hopes to acquire the skill set necessary to take biomedical technology from the lab bench to the clinic to improve human health. Candidates in development of polymeric micron-sized hydrogels for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA).

Trujillos’ treatment technology is easy to manage, improves patient pain, and offers multiple treatment modalities at the same time.

I have always appreciated integrating science and business to bring medical solutions to the public, and am eager to expand my knowledge toolbox to learn more about marketing, fundraising, and strategy.

Founded in 2016, the Commercialization Fellowship has graduated over 30 PhDs. Through a comprehensive, proven process, candidates identify potential market opportunities for technology, develop an entrepreneurial spirit, and develop a strategic business plan to scale and enter the market, while Avoid common barriers faced by new entrepreneurs such as running out of time and running out of time. money.

To begin their experience, fellows complete the NSF I-Corps Regional Course hosted by the Interior Northeast I-Corps Hub to talk to potential customers and establish product and market fit. Over the summer, they’ll dig deeper into customer discovery through NSF I-Corps Teams, which fund teams up to $50,000.

Suri, who is completing her PhD, is particularly excited about the customer discovery aspect of the program. PhD in Materials Science and Engineering. We hope this customer discovery will lead to important relationships with potential partners, opportunities to pilot his programs, joint development and further commercialization.

Suris technology involves an electrochemical method of converting waste methane gas into valuable fuels like methanol.

We are trying to combat the environmental, economic and social impacts of methane emissions, he said. This innovation will enable customers to avoid methane emission fines, reduce carbon emissions and open up new revenue streams.

During the fall semester, fellows will learn business strategies and best practices such as fundraising, supply chain, and intellectual property, receive guidance, and enjoy access to the resources of Cornell’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

I look forward to learning more about market demand and evaluating whether my technology can address big enough problems. Students studying Information Science and Computer Science.

Sabet built an advanced simulation system for testing and evaluation to ensure the reliability of autonomous robots.

Going through a customer discovery process that is very different from a lab environment will allow me to identify the best product and market fit and re-evaluate the value my technology brings to the market, she said. I look forward to networking opportunities with and business professionals that will help me grow and think differently on my entrepreneurial path.

Each fellow works one-on-one with a mentor throughout the program. We can also introduce alumni, entrepreneurs and business professionals in fields related to our products in the form of lectures, Q&A sessions, site visits and private her meetings. .

The program culminates in December, when fellows present their final business plans to a respected panel of investors and alumni.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2023/05/commercialization-fellows-assess-innovations-potential The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos