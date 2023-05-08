Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker Reviews





The Sony XB13 has long been our top travel Bluetooth speaker pick, packing big sound, great battery life, and road-ready cross straps into a tiny cylinder you can take anywhere. Its successor, the new XB100, is pretty much the same, and depending on who you are, that’s not a bad thing.

Sony’s latest pint-sized speaker offers a slightly sleeker design, refreshed color options, improved audio, and has all the features we already love about the XB13 (the immersive stereo sound (including the convenience of pairing the two for Existing his XB13 owners don’t have much of a reason to upgrade but what about someone looking to get their hands on a travel-friendly speaker for the first time after rocking out for a week with Sony’s latest My thoughts are as follows.

The Sony XB100 revamps our favorite travel speaker for bigger sound and a sleeker design. If you want a small, great-sounding speaker that you can take anywhere for under $60, it’s a no-brainer.

The XB100 doesn’t spoil what already worked on the XB13. Sony’s latest mini speaker looks a lot like its predecessor, with a 3.7-inch-tall, 0.6-pound design that fits easily in the palm of your hand and a convenient fabric strap for attaching the XB100 to your backpack, bike, and more. Whatever you want to hang your Bluetooth speaker on.

That said, Sony made some subtle and smart changes to this year’s model, starting with a new textured soft-touch outer shell that makes the speaker even easier to grip. Rather than sticking out of the speaker with white lettering, it’s etched into the speaker, giving it a slightly cleaner, more minimalist look.

The colors have all changed slightly from previous models, adding bolder blues and oranges (I tested the latter, and they’re gorgeous) along with more muted gray and charcoal options. . The XB100’s rubber onboard controls proved reliable and nimble in my testing. Because I had no trouble pausing, playing, skipping tracks, or adjusting the volume on the fly. There is a flap that covers the USB-C charging port. This is handy to have on speakers that might get splashed by a pool or beach.

Speaking of which, the XB100 is IP67 rated. That means it’s completely protected from dust and sand, and can withstand submersion in about 3 feet of water. I completely submerged the XB100 under running water several times in the sink, and it continued to clog successfully.

Like the XB13 before it, the XB100 is impressively loud with speakers shorter than a soda can. Sony’s portable noise maker had no trouble filling my bedroom and living room with crisp sound that was especially loud in the low frequencies, for better or worse.

Seriously, low end like this is booming, to the point where you can physically feel the thump of the kick drum whenever you’re sitting on your kitchen counter or office desk. It helped elevate pop tracks like One That Got Away and Shallow Pools IHYK. The XB13 also handled vocals well, from boy-genious layered three-part harmonies to Say Anythings Max Bemis’ punky growl. When I flipped through the podcast, the host’s voice was so clear that they might have been in the room with me, though that thick bass was the melody of the guitar-driven rock track during his songs. It had the drawback of sometimes drowning out the rest. Listening to the XB100 and he XB13 side by side, there wasn’t much of a difference, but the songs were noticeably crisper and louder on the new speakers.

All in all, this is a great-sounding $60 speaker, but fans of electronic music, hip-hop, or heavy bass might get the most out of it, especially since there’s no companion app for customization. If you want immersive stereo sound (and are willing to pay for two speakers), you can pair two XB100s together.

The XB100 is just as good at picking up your voice as it is at pumping it out. My friend noted how clear my voice sounded during calls. The same was true when he summoned her Siri assistant on her iPhone using the speaker, responding accurately to voice commands.

A portable speaker that breaks during the trip is no good. Luckily, with the XB100 you don’t have to worry too much. Sony’s latest speaker has battery life rated at his 16 hours. The speaker’s low battery indicator also lit up.

I was able to check the battery life of the XB100 on my iPhone, but I wish the speaker itself had a more accurate idea of ​​how much charge was left (the charging icon flashes orange when it’s running low). Overall, the XB100’s strong durability is nearly identical to that of its superior predecessor, allowing it to survive road trips and long days at the beach without issue.

The USB-C cable that comes with the XB100 is just over a foot long, and there’s no power brick in the box. This is pretty common with this type of speaker, and you likely have a bunch of USB-C cables and chargers lying around. We recommend that you carry a portable charger with you when traveling with this speaker.

You don’t need to fix something that isn’t broken, but if existing XB13 owners want something fresh and new they won’t find much here. However, there are slight design tweaks and slightly improved audio and call quality.

size and weight

3.7 x 2.9 inches, 0.6 lbs

3.7 x 2.9 inches, 0.6 lbs

2.7 x 2.6 inches, 0.44 lbs

stereo pairing

yes

yes

no

connectivity

bluetooth

bluetooth

Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX port, microSD, FM tuner

Battery life (rated)

16 hours

16 hours

15 hours

travel strap

yes

yes

no

Price $60 $58 $25

The Sony XB100 improves on what was already our favorite travel speaker, pumping great sound and a big battery into its small size while also looking great. You can stick it on your bag or bike if you are considering it.

If you’re on a very tight budget, the $25 Anker Soundcore Mini offers some unique perks you won’t find on Sony’s speakers, like a microSD card slot, an AUX port for wired audio, and an FM tuner for pickups. An attractive choice with local radio. But if you want better sound quality and durability, the $60 XB100 is fine.

