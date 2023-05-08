The real reason we made Jeffrey Hinton an AI Dwemer





A lot of headlines say I think I should stop doing it now, but I’ve never said it. I think you should keep developing it because it can do great things. However, equal efforts should be made to mitigate or prevent possible adverse consequences.

Hinton says he didn’t leave Google to protest the handling of this new form of AI. In fact, he says the company has moved relatively cautiously despite its leadership in this area. Researchers at Google invented a type of neural network known as a transformer, which is essential in the development of models such as PaLM and GPT-4.

In the 1980s, Hinton, a professor at the University of Toronto, along with several other researchers, tried to make computers smarter by training them with data instead of programming artificial neural networks in the traditional way. It was made. The network digests the pixels as input, looks at more examples, and can adjust the values ​​that connect the coarsely simulated neurons until the system is able to recognize the content of the image. This approach has shown promise over the years, but it was ten years before his time that its true power and potential became apparent.

In 2018, Hinton won the Turing Award, computer science’s most prestigious award, for his work on neural networks. He won the award alongside two of his other pioneers, Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Metas, and Yoshua Bengio, a professor at the University of Montreal.

At that time, a new generation of multi-layer artificial neural networks fed massive amounts of training data, running on powerful computer chips, and far superior to existing programs for labeling photo content.

This technology, known as deep learning, ushered in a renaissance in artificial intelligence. Big tech companies are rushing to recruit AI experts to build increasingly powerful deep learning algorithms and apply them to products like facial recognition, translation, and speech recognition.

Google hired Hinton in 2013 to acquire his company DNNResearch, which was founded to commercialize deep learning ideas in university labs. Two years later, he also joined Google as one of his Hintons graduate students, Ilya Sutskever, left the search company and co-founded OpenAI. OpenAI is a non-profit organization that counters the power Big Tech is amassing with his AI.

From the beginning, OpenAI has focused on scaling up the size of neural networks, the amount of data they consume, and the computational power they consume. In 2019, the company was reorganized as an outside-invested for-profit company, after which he received $10 billion from Microsoft. The company has developed a series of highly fluent text generation systems, and its latest, GPT-4, powers a premium version of his ChatGPT, with the ability to perform tasks that seem to require logical thinking and common sense. surprises researchers.

Hinton believes we already have disruptive and unstable technology. He points to the risk that more sophisticated language algorithms will be able to deploy more sophisticated misinformation campaigns and interfere in elections, as others have done.

