CRW Collaborates with Project Arc to Drive Innovation > US Air Force Expeditionary Center > Article Display





Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ —

The 621st Contingency Wing is driving transformative change through unit-level capability development, aided by two Project Ark astronauts from Headquarters Air Mobility Command and the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Lt. Col. Joshua Neustrom and Airman 1st Class Hannah Garwood, both degree engineers, were selected for Project Ark through the Chief Scientist’s Office in November 2022 and will serve McGuire for six months for construction and support. -Placed at Joint Base Dix-Lakehurst. An ongoing effort to develop capabilities and put them directly into the hands of combatants.

Project Ark is an Air Force and Space Force-wide program in which active airmen of all ranks from around the world are handpicked for their skill and technical background. It is then temporarily placed on the unit that you want to accelerate the change.

“Project Arc Airmen around the world is increasing the time and money the Air Force will save each year in the first two months of 2023, resulting in eight initiatives that saved a total of $7.5 million and 30,000 man-hours. It’s been a success,” said Major Jason Goins of Project. arc lead.

Project Arc brings together the needy user and the tech-savvy Airmen.

“Most of the solutions we need are already in the heads of some aviators,” says Neustrom. “Instead of expensive contracts, many Airmen ideas need a little bit of technical expertise to come to fruition.”

“One of the problems facing our Air Force today is the loss of technical talent due to underutilization. We close this gap by placing them in units they deem best suited for our current cohort, about half enlisted and half officers,” said A1C Garwood.

Project Ark has been strongly supported by the 621st CRW last year in its efforts to boost innovation.

Colonel Aaron Warrenga, second-in-command of the 621st CRW. “We also benefit from a very diverse squadron, with over 35 different career field specialties in one squadron.”

Airmen today face pressures of convenience that create a need for practical solutions. A1C Garwood says: This ensures future continuity and success of the effort. ”

The following Airman-built innovations can be implemented in virtually any Air Force squadron at minimal cost and time: a fast and reliable cargo deployment process, a compact and lightweight airfield test rig, a Imagine a harsh environmental protection, hands-on tactical awareness kit app training and an armory check-in/check-out system.

In these efforts, the Project Ark team brought not only expertise, but existing external resources and connections that the 621st CRW leveraged. This helped expedite efforts to bridge the gap between combatants and higher command.

For example, the 621st CRW is working towards implementing and deploying a Common Contingency Plan of Operations that integrates with upgraded communications equipment. The TAK was created by the Air Force Research Laboratory and is currently being tested during exercises. TAK is an app that provides real-time situational awareness and geospatial mapping for various operational tasks. Examples include surveying airfields, capturing sensor feeds, tracking weather, planning aircraft parking, and tracking cargo placement.

“With the implementation of any new platform, there will be a need for hands-on, face-to-face training as well as hands-on instruction on field use,” says Garwood. “By stress testing the system ourselves and giving the pilots hands-on time in a low-risk setting, they will become more comfortable using the TAK under pressure. , we need to set ground rules on how to effectively use this system in various CR missions.”

“We have found numerous bases across the Air Force using TAK for a variety of missions,” Neustrom said. “By connecting with other units, we can broaden our knowledge of the system and train our airmen more effectively. Sharing training with 621st CRW and his AMC headquarters will help us prepare for the next emergency. It lays the foundation for seamless communication and situational awareness from the bottom to the top.”

These efforts will allow the 621st CRW to rapidly test numerous innovations across several missions that are broadly applicable to many other Air Force units around the world.

“There is a huge gap in the Air Force between those who see the big picture and those who face the problem directly,” Newstrom said. “Rather than innovating down from the top of the chain, we have had more success by innovating from the bottom up and integrating Airmen of all ranks and positions into these efforts. Contractors don’t always solve problems.”

“Both Project Arc and 621st CRW provided us with this open test bed to explore our ideas and assist airmen with their ideas,” said Garwood. “A big part of our success is due to local leadership who recognizes our bottom-up approach and supports us through the good and the bad.”

“Networking with other airmen and bases is important in all of this,” Neustrom said. “Some of our Air Force challenges are being solved or explored at another base. Bringing together technical experts who are passionate about these issues can bring about amazing change and progress. ”

“What we’ve seen is that you can’t just quit a project and leave it alone. You need to capture good results and document what you need to build and maintain your solution,” says Garwood. says Mr. “It can then be shared with other bases and marketed to leaders across the Air Force.”

Another way to share ideas is through online forums such as afmaker.com and vision.il4.afwerx.dso.mil/.

A1C Garwood notes that recipes for key innovation elements include “technical and soft skills, including charisma, compassion for airmen who endure the problems we face, critical thinking, and acceptance of failure along the way.” a combination of “.

“It’s like a fire that needs heat, fuel and oxygen. Innovation needs resources, motivated expertise and time,” said Warenga. “Unfortunately, just as we forget the oxygen we need to start a fire, we often forget time as a key factor in innovation. With the existential threat of upending the rhythm looming, it’s about how we prioritize aviator time to ignite innovation, and it’s not just aviators… take ideas, experience How do we target aspiring aviators who can leverage , education and resources to act quickly and develop capabilities that didn’t exist before?”

A local Spark Cell is a good starting point to support your innovation efforts.

“Having ideas and motivation to do something better is the first step. Then you have to work to find those opportunities,” says Garwood. “Airmen don’t always have resources on hand, but most bases have spark cells and like-minded people doing innovative work.”

Spark Cells are designed to give every airman the opportunity to participate in growing ideas and approaches that foster a culture of innovation. They provide tools such as fast computers, 3D printers, and various platform licenses to execute locally generated ideas and projects.

“With the help of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Spark Cell and Travis Air Force Base Phoenix Spark Cell, many of our projects for the 621st CRW were executed quickly and ready for implementation. It has been handed over to a unit that is in the area,” Newstrom said.

The 621st CRW will deploy two more Project Ark astronauts in the spring of 2023 and is expected to enhance its emergency response through continued growth and innovative thinking.

