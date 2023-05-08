Research presents large-scale brain-like neural networks for AI





Such spiking neural networks implemented in chips called neuromorphic hardware have the potential to bring AI programs closer to the user’s device. These local solutions are beneficial for privacy, robustness, and responsiveness. Applications range from voice recognition in toys and appliances, healthcare monitoring, drone navigation to local surveillance.

Like standard artificial neural networks, spiking neural networks must be trained to perform a task well. However, the way such networks communicate poses serious challenges. “The algorithms required for this require a large amount of computer memory, so only small network models can be trained, mainly for small tasks. It’s impeding smart AI applications,” said Sander Boht of CWI’s Machine Learning group.

Mimicking the learning brain

The learning aspect of these algorithms is a major challenge and is no match for our brain’s ability to learn. Easy to learn. Also, the brain takes far fewer examples to learn something and works more energy efficiently. “We wanted to develop something that approximates how the brain learns,” says Bojian Yin.

Yin explains how this works. If you make a mistake during your driving lesson, you can quickly learn from it. Correct your behavior immediately, not after an hour. “So to speak, it learns as it takes in new information. learns how information changes and does not have to remember all previous information, which is a big difference from current networks that have to adapt to all previous changes. ‘s learning method requires enormous computational power, and therefore a lot of memory and energy.”

6 million neurons

New online learning algorithms can learn directly from data, enabling much larger spiking neural networks. Boht and Yin, along with researchers from Eindhoven University of Technology and research partner Holst Center, demonstrated this in a system designed to recognize and locate objects. Their study used real-time imagery of a busy street in Amsterdam. His SPYv4, the underlying spiking neural network, is trained to be able to distinguish between cyclists, pedestrians and cars and pinpoint where they are.

“In the past, we could train neural networks with up to 10,000 neurons, and now we can do the same very easily for networks with over 6 million neurons. says Boht. “This allows very capable spiking he training neural networks like SPYv4.”

future

And where does it lead? Now with powerful AI solutions based on spiking neural networks, chips are being developed that can run these AI programs at very low power. Eventually, it will appear in many smart devices such as hearing aids and augmented or virtual reality glasses.

*Nature Machine Intelligence: “Accurate Online Training of Dynamic Spiking Neural Networks with Forward Propagation Through Time”. Funded by the NWO Perspectief program Efficient Deep Learning and the EU Human Brain Project SGA3. Authors: Bojian Yin, Sander Boht and Federico Corradi (Eindhoven University of Technology, Stichting IMEC The Netherlands).

