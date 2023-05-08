Powerness Hiker U500 Power Station and SolarX S120 Review: Power and Convenience





As an avid outdoor tech enthusiast, staying connected and powered on is essential. Here in the lab, we regularly use portable power stations both inside and outside the lab. On the bench today is the Hiker U500 Power Station and his S120 solar panel. A versatile and portable solution designed to meet the demands of outdoor adventures. With a capacity of 515Wh and his built-in 500W inverter, his U500 can power most of your essential appliances and electronics, making it the perfect companion for your next trip.

A U500 unit is $299 on Amazon after a $100 discount coupon.

convenient design

The Hiker U500 Power Station boasts a rugged design and meets all of our recommendations, with the exception of the front LED light, which can strain your eyes. It would be desirable if the LED lights were placed on the side or back of the device.

The folding handle is easy to store and carry, feels sturdy, and is sized to fit comfortably in your hand while carrying the unit. Its compact size (260x173x170mm) and relatively lightweight construction (5.2 KG) make it easy to carry and place wherever power is needed. Ease of use is further enhanced with the wireless charging top, allowing you to quickly charge your compatible devices without cables.

Hiker U500’s Battery Management System (BMS) keeps you safe by monitoring and protecting your device from potential risks. With dedicated chips that monitor current, voltage, and temperature in real time, the U500 delivers the best possible performance, keeping users and their critical devices safe.

Build your own solar power solution

You can connect Hiker U500 to a solar panel to create a mini solar power station and get electricity even in off-grid areas. This flexibility frees you from location constraints and allows you to harness the power of the sun to keep your devices charged and ready for use.

The Hiker U500 comes with multiple charging methods, making it easy to prepare for your outdoor trips. Options include an AC adapter, solar panel, and car charger for versatility to suit your needs.

Hiker U500’s front panel features a wide range of outputs for different charging needs such as laptops, drones, mini-freezers and more. With multiple AC, DC, and USB ports and a wireless charging pad, the U500 meets almost any charging requirement.

test

Field labs tested powerness specifications. A 9-10 hour charge time can be challenging, especially if you’re used to fast-charging units. One way to improve charging speed is to utilize a 75 watt AC adapter and provide an additional 60 watts to your device via the TypeC connection.

Tested capacity 402Wh Tested charging power 571Wh Specifications Inverter Pure sine wave Weight 5.2kg/11.4lbs Dimensions Charging temperature Discharging temperature

-20 to 45C (-4 to 113F)

Battery Specification Rated Capacity Battery Type Lithium Ion NMC Life Cycle

1000 cycles to 80% capacity

Input DC input

1* 4mm DC 19V/3.78A (AC adapter 72W / Solar panel up to 120W / Car charger 45W)

Type-C Input/Output Maximum Input Output AC Output

2*AC 120V 60Hz (USA) 500W total, 1000W peak power

DC output USB-A output

1*USB-A QC3.0, 3*USB-A 5V/2.4A

USB-C Input/Output Wireless Charging 10W Car Output 12V/10A SolarX S120 Solar Panel: A Perfect Partner for Hiker U500 Power Station

The SolarX S120 solar panel is designed to work seamlessly with the Hiker U500 Power Station, providing a reliable and efficient solar charging option. With 120W of power and 23% cell efficiency, the SolarX S120 harnesses the sun’s energy to quickly charge power plants when off-grid. The operating temperature range of the solar panel is -10 to 65°C.

With a compact and lightweight design weighing only 4.7 kg, it is easy to carry and install. The folding design is well thought out and convenient. 450mm x 530mm x 42mm when folded and 1612mm x 530mm x 7mm when unfolded.

SolarX S120 is equipped with a 2M cable and versatile 3-in-1 DC connector (with 4mm, 6.3mm and 8mm connectors), USB-A and USB-C ports for multiple charging options. Offers. Thanks to all these charging options and USB ports, even without a Powerness battery, the SolarX S120 is a reliable and powerful addition to your outdoor power setup.

The retail price of the solar panel is $169 after applying the coupon on Amazon.

lastly

The Hiker U500 Power Station is an impressive piece of equipment for outdoor enthusiasts who need a reliable and versatile power solution. Our extended testing showed Powerness to be the leader in this segment, falling short of any of its claims and being reliable for storage. Its convenient design, safety features, and multiple charging options make it an excellent choice in this segment.

Amazon’s U500

