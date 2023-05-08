The merger of satellites and mobile phones could be the next revolutionary technological breakthrough





Sometimes, important technologies come together to change the world forever. This is what happened when cell phones, the internet, digital cameras and GPS technology converged in today’s smartphones.

Rather than the invention of a new technology, the smartphone was an economic and engineering innovation that integrated technologies that were previously considered disparate. We may be on the verge of the next major technology consolidation with the merger of satellite communications (satcom) and cellular communications (cellcom).

Earlier this year, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued a complex and extensive procedure proposing to merge satellite and cellular communications in a way that would allow smartphones to communicate via either cell towers or satellites. It has started. The procedure is innovative because it proposes to bring together what has been viewed as two disparate technologies and completely separate regulatory environments.

Until the 1990s, it was like a freezer combined with an oven, a hunting license combined with a driver’s license. The initiative categorizes satellite communications using smartphones as a ‘complement’ to cellular service when cellular service is not available. However, I believe this is only the first step in merging these two important technologies.

This is the result of dramatic changes in technology, economics and applications of both satellite and cellular communications. Over time, it opens up the possibility to redefine the way we think about our engagement in all online activities, from social media to phone calls, videos, browsing, emailing, online shopping, banking, voting, gaming and more. To understand why this is so difficult and important, we need to understand why cellular and satellite communications have been considered so different.

Both satellite and cellular communication technologies have been around for decades, but were considered completely separate from each other. (Full disclosure: I am the author of a textbook on the history of mobile satellite communications.) Primarily due to the US space race with the Soviet Union and the role of satellite-based communications in America’s global military footprint, satellite communications are Entered military and commercial service. In the 1960s, it was primarily intended to link fixed satellite dishes thousands of miles apart.

The technology consists of terminals on the ground that send and receive voice, data and video to and from satellites in orbit. His one type of satellite technology consists of large satellites in very high (22,000 miles high) orbits, which appear fixed in the sky. Another technology, on the other hand, uses small satellites in low orbit (200 to 500 miles high) where they appear to move across the sky.

Satcom has historically required very expensive rockets to put each satellite into orbit, huge and expensive satellites, and powerful two-way radios both on the ground and in orbit. Since the satellite transmits to and from many countries simultaneously, its radio frequencies and orbital slots have been coordinated and licensed by the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union (ITU) from the beginning.

For all these reasons, satellite communications are coordinated internationally, are very expensive to use, integrate voice, data and video capabilities, are closely associated with the military, and are usually associated with large terminals on the ground. It has a 70-year history of needing an antenna.

In contrast, Cellcom (the idea of ​​allowing mobile two-way radios to communicate anywhere within a “cell” surrounding a tower and move from one radio cell to another) was developed in the 1980s. Introduced as a successor to voice calling. Radio and local MTS (mobile phone). Both were local radio tower-based voice services of interest to fleet operators, as well as VIPs and wealthy people in their cars.

McKinsey estimates the total US cellcom market at about 900,000 (currently about 330 million users). A major difference between MTS/dispatch radio and his early 1980s cellcom was that his mobile his units could roam seamlessly between cell sites without interrupting phone calls.

Importantly, Cellcom is voice-only, orders of magnitude cheaper than satellite communications, military agnostic, nationally licensed in nature, and small mobile devices compared to satellite communications equipment. I needed equipment. In the late 1990s and 2000s, cellcom gradually expanded to include text, email, and eventually everything available on the Internet.

Thus, allocated frequencies, footprints, cost structures, engineering, regulation, staffing, national security implications, licensing, and the industries that support satellite and cellular communications have grown separately over the course of half a century. The last 10-15 years have seen dramatic changes in the technology and economics of both cellcom and satellite communications. The most dramatic change has been seen in satellite communications. The same miniaturization and advances in microchip technology that enabled today’s smartphones have allowed satellites to be miniaturized and redesigned, resulting in a significant reduction in satellites. Size and cost of satcom ground equipment.

Equally important, innovations in rocket technology, such as reusable rockets, have reduced the cost of launching anything into orbit. If both the size of satellites and the cost per pound to launch them shrink significantly, the cost of operating satellites in the 2020s will be negligible compared to decades ago. This has led to an entrepreneurial explosion of thousands of small communications satellites, mostly in low earth orbit.

All of this set the economic and technological stage for the first-ever merger of satellite and cell communications.

As the FCC noted in the foreword to its proposal, the past year has seen a series of new partnership announcements by satellite operators, smartphone makers, carriers and entrepreneurs to enable smartphones to communicate via satellite. had.

Many of these are described as allowing smartphone users to access emergency services. Clearly, they raise many technical and regulatory issues, and the FCC has been flexible to facilitate the development of integration of this new technology. At this point, about 10 companies have expressed interest in participating in the combined satellite and cellular service using smartphones.

We are at the beginning of a new form of merging satellite and cellular communications. Over time, we may be able to provide all kinds of global and seamless communication to users who never receive an “out of range” report again.

Roger Cochetti provides global consulting and advisory services in the Internet, e-commerce, telecommunications and satellite sectors.

