Google IO Features AI Updates, Shows Off PaLM 2 LLM





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage at the annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., May 8, 2018.

Stephen Lam | Reuters

Artificial intelligence will be a central theme at Google’s annual developer conference on Wednesday. That’s because the company plans to announce a number of generative AI updates, including the launch of a general-purpose Large Language Model (LLM).

According to an internal Google I/O document seen by CNBC, the company will be unveiling its latest advanced LLM, PaLM 2. PaLM 2 includes over 100 languages ​​and operates under the internal codename “Unified Language Model”. We also run a variety of coding and math tests, as well as creative writing tests and analysis.

At the event, Google will make presentations on how AI can “help people reach their full potential,” including “generative experiences” for Bard and Search, the document said. shows. Pichai addresses a crowd of live developers while pitching on his AI advances for his company.

The update comes at a time when the AI ​​arms race is heating up, with Google and Microsoft vying to incorporate chat AI technology into their products. Microsoft is using its investment in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, to power its Bing search engine. Google quickly mobilized Bard technology and his LLM of its own to various teams.

Google first announced the PaLM language model in April 2022. In March of this year, the company said businesses can “get more information from text, images, code, video, audio, and simple natural language prompts.”

Last month, Google said its medical LLM, called “Med-PaLM 2,” could answer medical exam questions at “expert level” and was accurate 85% of the time.

Google also plans to share search progress with Bird in a “generative experience” that includes Bird used for coding, math and “logic,” as well as expansions to Japanese and Korean. The document shows.

Thecompany has been working on a series of more powerful Bard models and officially launched the tool as an experiment in March.

Internally, the company has been working on a multimodal version called “Multi-Bard,” which uses larger data sets and solves complex math and coding programs, according to another document seen by CNBC. also tested versions called “Big Bard” and “Giant Bard”.

Google also plans to expand its ‘Workspace AI Collaborator’, including discussing template generation in Sheets and image generation in Slides and Meet products. The company announced plans in March to give a small number of users access to his AI capabilities in Gmail and Google Docs as part of a test, and to introduce additional generative AI capabilities to its Meet, Sheets and Slides applications. Did.

One image seen by CNBC showed a sliding sidebar with a chat box with the option for users to enter text and “create” an image based on the words.

Additional updates include examples of using the image recognition tool Google Lens. The company plans to show advances in “multi-search” for cameras and voice after allowing users to ask questions about what they see in images last year.

As CNBC previously reported, outside of the AI ​​space, Google will be showing off its new foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. The company claims that the Pixel Fold has the “most durable foldable phone hinge” and offers a phone trade-in option. Google plans to market the Pixel Fold as water-resistant and pocket-sized.

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch: Google is working on ‘borrowed time’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/08/google-io-to-feature-ai-updates-showing-off-palm-2-llm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos