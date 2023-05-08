Technology Leaders and Academics Gather to Discuss How Canada Can Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050





The City Age Conference explored how Canada can sustainably grow to a population of 50 million.

A group of thought leaders recently came together in Toronto to address one of the biggest challenges Canada will face in the next half century.

According to new projections, Canada will have 50 million people by 2050. By the same year, the federal government, along with more than 120 other countries, pledged to move to a net zero-emissions economy to combat global challenges. climate change.

Canada is strong in science, but lags in its ability to bring technology to market.

The City Age Conference, held in Toronto on April 26, brought together experts from a wide range of disciplines to tackle this challenge and help Canada accommodate an additional 15 million people while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. discussed how to While the role of technology took center stage, the importance of technology in achieving these goals was debated among speakers.

The day kicked off with a panel discussion on the housing industry innovations critical to meeting the 2050 goals. However, due to underinvestment, a severe labor shortage, and a long track record of a large proportion of workers expected to retire in the next 20 years, the industry is slumping, according to Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) CEO Jag Sharma. We don’t have enough for everything. In addition to this, construction is one of Canada’s least digitized sectors, he said, and is at a time when technology and innovation are needed for growth.

At the same panel, Promise Robotics CEO Ramtin Atlar believes his company can make a difference on these issues. His company claims that by leveraging cutting-edge automation, its robots can assemble a house in his day, a task that would take him five to eight weeks with a conventional workforce. . In his view, this kind of innovation has long been awaited in the construction industry, pointing out that Europe has already been using similar technology for years. Canada is good at science, but lags in its ability to bring technology to market, he said. Lamtin argued that the sector needs to invest in this kind of technology as the country seeks to remain competitive in the new digital economy.

Panelist Peter Huss, Associate Partner at Mavericks Private Equity, also agreed that technology can help unlock the housing industry. His company recently backed Miovision, a Kitchener-based startup that uses cameras to collect and analyze traffic data across cities. In Hasss’s view, such tools will provide cities with data to plan better, densify existing neighborhoods, and create walkable communities that allow traffic to move. This allows us to grow without significantly increasing our greenhouse gas emissions.

But the pressure to build housing quickly is increasing. Ontario’s recent Bill 23 sets new targets for home construction, accelerating the province’s previous targets by about 20 years. This is exacerbated by the fact that construction sales cycles are long and it is difficult to find companies that can scale quickly. Several panelists expressed that technology cannot solve these problems alone and instead will require collaboration between multiple actors in government, the private sector and community organizations.

During a debate about the future of electric vehicles in Canada, Canadian Infrastructure Bank (CIB) CEO Ehren Cory made clear how technology and government partnerships can help Canada reach its goals. . One example is CIB’s recent C$220 million investment in his Quebec-based EV charging company Flo. It aims to launch the largest rollout of his EV chargers in Canada, doubling his number of ports across the country.

Cory emphasized that CIB is designed to meet challenges such as expanding EV charging infrastructure. While there are commercial opportunities, this is too risky and unacceptable for entrepreneurs and private capital. Government agencies like the CIB can intervene. The trick, he said, is to align public goals with technological opportunities, in this case reducing GHG emissions. He said the charger is just hardware.

During the second panel discussion of the day, Shoshanna Saxe, Associate Professor of Civil and Mineral Engineering at the University of Toronto and Chair of the Canadian Research Commission on Sustainable Infrastructure, took a different stance, calling technology a panacea. I said I didn’t want to look. She didn’t believe she could innovate how to get out of the housing and climate crises, instead calling on audiences to take a sober look at how Canada is approaching economic growth and urban building.

Much remains to be done to reach net zero emissions by 2050, but the good news is that we know how to do this. You can scrap highway 413 expansion plans, manage existing infrastructure, crowd cities, and stop paying for growth as it grows. She was referring to the practice of collecting money from developers to pay for municipal infrastructure instead of raising taxes. These costs are usually passed on to buyers through higher home prices, so they do little to alleviate the affordability crisis amid population growth and housing demand.

Saxe argued that rather than focusing on technology, simply adapting existing approaches would provide the quickest and most effective solution. Innovation isn’t necessarily technical, it can update an existing space for a new purpose. His fellow panelist, Peel Area Public Works Commissioner Keeley Deadman, set a good example of transforming his condo party room into a co-working space for his remote workers. Such changes can make smaller spaces more livable, while reducing overall commuting emissions.

Concluding the day with a panel discussion on the future of urban design in the region, Derek Goring, executive vice president of development at Northcrest Developments, said similarly, in addition to the hardware and technology updates needed in Canada, many Social stuff, or software updates are also needed.

Social infrastructure such as schools, public squares, community centers and parks will be critical in the effort to welcome 15 million new residents, Goring said. Such investments also help build trust, interpersonal relationships and shared identities in Canada’s social capital, helping communities to withstand the external shocks that climate change may bring.

Gorings’ comments provided a good summary of the day. A combination of technology-driven innovation and human partnerships is needed for Canada to thrive in her late 21st century.

