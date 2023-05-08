European processor designed for taped out space use





The European Space Agency is investigating many ways to increase computing power in space, and one of the processors it is supporting will soon be released.

The space agency is part of a group developing an open-source processor called Occamy, based on RISC-V. The chip is nearing completion and is now being assembled after being taped out late last year, researchers said in a presentation at a European design, automation and test conference last month.

The 432-core chip is an interesting mix of old and new technology, designed using a relatively new chiplet approach. Chiplet designs allow you to mix and match old and new technologies such as analog or digital processors within chip packages.

Occamy is a low power chip for AI and high performance computing workloads. Today’s AI workloads rely heavily on accelerators such as GPUs and AI cores for training and inference, and researchers hope that open-source chips can also be used for earth-bound AI workloads. increase.

The chip is being developed as part of the EuPilot program that develops in-house processors to reduce reliance on proprietary x86 and ARM chips. The core development of the Occamy chip is being done by ETH Zrich and researchers from the University of Bologna.

The European Processor Initiative is also developing sovereign chips for supercomputers, AI, IoT and self-driving cars.

The ESA is interested in this chip so that space instruments can perform on-chip data analysis. There is no guarantee that ESA will run the chip, but it is one of many processors being considered for spaceflight computing. NASA has also adopted his RISC-V chips from Microchip and SiFive to upgrade spaceflight computers.

The researchers designing the Occamy chip hope that the chip design will be taken and replicated for use in more applications.

Occamy is a unique combination of low overhead CPU cores, AI accelerators and memory cores. The chiplet contains two of his compute tiles each powered by 216 RISC-V cores with two 16GB HBM2e memory cores. The design also includes a 64-bit floating point unit for matrix computations. The cores are connected via a silicon interposer.

The chip has a total of about 1 billion transistors on 72mm^2. That’s about the same as Intel’s 2011 quad-core Sandy Bridge chip (which is three times bigger). RISC-V chips offer around 0.75 teraflops of FP64 performance, or 6 teraflops of FP8 performance. The chip does not require a cooling fan.

The core RISC-V design has a compact instruction set, on top of which acceleration modules can be added. This flexibility will allow ESA to design hardened computational modules that will not break and can withstand extreme temperatures in space.

Occamy has a lightweight 32-bit CPU core that acts more as a control chip and is responsible for rerouting tasks to AI cores, an extension of the instruction set architecture. The HBM2e memory tiles are provided by Micron and the chips are manufactured by Globalfoundries on a 12-nanometer low-power process.

According to slides presented at the DAC conference, the design is intended to support high-performance and AI workloads through bare-metal runtimes. It’s not yet clear if the runtime will be at the container level or at the bare metal level without OS intervention. The researchers’ intention is to replicate the chip at low cost, and the implementation could rely on software.

Occamy chip designs can be mapped to FPGAs. You can test with two AMD Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ HBM FPGAs with HBM memory, or Virtex UltraScale+ VCU1525 FPGAs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hpcwire.com/2023/05/08/european-processor-designed-for-use-in-space-taped-out/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos