Dr. Tonya Oaks-Smith awarded new SCILS award for work





RUSTON, LA. (KNOE) – The STEM Collective for Innovative Louisiana Stakeholders (SCILS) honors the late Dr. Tonya Oaks-Smith of Louisiana Tech University by establishing an award in her name at the organization’s third annual mini-summit. bottom.

Smith was Executive Director of Communications and Marketing at Louisiana Techs and has lived by one motto throughout her career.

WB Yeats once said that education isn’t about filling the pot, it’s about lighting the fire.

Smith loved to learn and had a great impact on the people he worked with across colleges, states and countries.

The SCILS Region 8 LaStem Center honored Smith’s legacy by establishing the Tonya Oaks Smith Innovation and Transformation Award (also known as TOSITA). The award is meant to celebrate all that Smith has contributed to the world and the lasting impression she has left on others.

Recognized individuals are part of SCILS and represent the types of individuals Smith believes will transform higher education through continuous innovation. The first recipient of the award was Dr. Jamie Neumann, associate professor and associate dean of research and graduate studies at the Louisiana Tech College of Applied Natural Sciences. And his Ryan Pierce, Department Chair of the Business Technology Department at Louisiana Delta Community College, said:

Newman helped revitalize the Center’s Girls in STEM statewide initiative, and Pierce worked on the creation and production of the SCILS podcast.

For someone who worked closely with Tonya and knew her as a colleague, friend and mentor, receiving the award was an incredibly humbling honor, Newman said. Supporting new ideas, and promoting other ideas, is a trait I admired and wanted to emulate. This recognition is a reminder of who Tonya was and encourages me to continue to engage, promote and innovate so others have the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Pierce, who served on the SCILS Advisory Board with Smith, said he was very honored to receive the award.

He added that it was a humbling experience, to say the least. We are grateful for all the incredible collaboration and efforts generated by all partner teachers, staff, and administrators of the SCILS network to help tell her STEM education story across Northern Louisiana. increase.

Lyndsey Keith Vincent, Ph.D., associate dean of research, outreach and innovation at the Louisiana Tech School of Education, said honoring those who embody what Smith dreamed of for higher education is a testament to her legacy and leadership. He said he believed it would be a reminder.

Ryan Pierce and Jamie Newman embody the spirit, passion, dedication and creativity of Dr. Tonya Oaks Smith, says Keith-Vincent. It is only fitting that they are recognized as the first recipients of the SCILS TOSITA Award. Her commitment to SCILS from day one and their mission to ensure access and opportunity for STEM are similar to those of a former colleague and friend. I’m sure she’ll agree with this celebration of the leaders of her two talented servants. We thank her Tonyas family for allowing us to celebrate her memory, legacy and impact in this special way during this year of her inauguration and for years to come.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knoe.com/2023/05/08/dr-tonya-oaks-smiths-legacy-recognized-with-new-scils-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos