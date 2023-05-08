Introducing BigQuery Differential Privacy by Tumult Labs





We are excited to announce the public preview of BigQuery Differential Privacy, a SQL building block that analysts and data scientists can use to anonymize data. In the future, we will integrate differential privacy nicely with BigQuery data clean rooms to help organizations anonymize and share sensitive data while preserving privacy.

This release adds differential privacy to Google SQL for BigQuery, building on the open-source differential privacy library used by Ads Data Hub and the COVID-19 Community Mobility Report. Google’s research on differential private SQL was published in his 2019 paper and won the Future of Privacy Forums 2021 Award for Research Data Stewardship.

We are also excited to announce our partnership with Tumult Labs, a leader in differential privacy for businesses and governments. Tumult Labs provides technology and professional services to help Google Cloud customers implement differential privacy. See below for how Tumult Labs can help.

What is Differential Privacy?

Differential privacy is an anonymization technique that limits the personal information revealed by the output. Differential privacy is commonly used to allow inference and share data while preventing anyone from knowing information about the entities in that dataset.

Advertising, financial services, healthcare, and education companies use differential privacy to perform analytics without exposing individual records. Differential privacy applies to public sector organizations such as the U.S. Census, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). It is also used by companies that comply with and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

What can you do with BigQuery Differential Privacy?

With BigQuery Differential Privacy, you can:

BigQuery’s differential privacy also works with your existing security controls, allowing you to:

How do I get started?

Differential Privacy is now part of GoogleSQL for BigQuery, available in all editions and on-demand pricing models.

You can apply differential privacy to the following aggregation functions to anonymize the results.

sum

count

average

PERCENTILE_CONT

Below is an example differential privacy query against the public dataset in BigQuery that calculates the 50th and 90th percentiles of Medicare beneficiaries by provider type. This query anonymizes calculated percentile results using physician identifiers to protect physician privacy.

Note: The DIFFERENTIAL_PRIVACY OPTIONS parameter in this sample query is not a recommendation. You can learn more about how privacy parameters work in differential privacy clauses and work with your privacy officer or Google partner to determine the best privacy parameters for your dataset and organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/data-analytics/introducing-bigquery-differential-privacy-with-tumult-labs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos