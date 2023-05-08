Listen to this: Google is using AI to build personalized hearing aids





Joint ventures between Google and various healthcare service delivery and research technology organizations are harnessing the power of AI to develop personalized hearing aids.

First announced earlier this year, the project brings together tech giants in partnership with cochlear implant maker Cochlear, Macquarie University Hearing Hub Member (NAL), Shepherd Center and Next Sense.

Cochlear implant from Advanced Bionics UK Ltd.

Google says it aims to use AI to develop hearing aids that address individual listening needs. According to Google, such technology would be especially beneficial for people who use hearing aids in noisy environments such as restaurants, live performances, and public transportation.

Using AI, developers can better identify and separate sound sources, such as people speaking, making it easier for people with hearing aids to hear speech.

Smart fitness studio in Virginia uses artificial intelligence to manage workouts

New technology will have a huge impact on those who rely on these devices. More than 1.5 billion people currently have hearing loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and that number could exceed 2.5 billion by 2050.

The CDC estimates that $980 is the total annual cost of unaddressed hearing loss worldwide.

FILE – A sign is displayed on Google's building on its campus in Mountain View, Calif.

“We look forward to working with our partners to develop this work and design tools for the deaf and hard of hearing,” Google said in a statement. ”

