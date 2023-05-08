Get excited about this piece in Google’s twisted journey of AMP. It’s an alternative savior for cell phone news.





If you’ve got 6,340 words of caution about the External Web Components Framework and you’re not going to lie, I recommend checking out this article by David Pierce that just appeared at The Verge.

Ok, let’s sell it a little better. If you want to understand the relationship between tech companies and news publishers over the past decade, how they have sprouted, shrunk, polluted and congealed, Google AMP. AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) is not technically dead. Because you can branch into eternal life at any time. But for web publishers, it’s off the developer’s to-do list.

AMP’s story involves tech giants worried about being overtaken by their tech peers and the news industry eager for Silicon Valley sunshine. Google said publishers should start creating webpages in new ways that load faster on mobile phones while centralizing Google’s web management. It was half candy (Come on, your mobile site sucks. We’ll fix it!) and part was sticky (if something terrible happens to your search traffic, that’s a real shame. That’s right?). The trade-offs were built in from the beginning, and as I wrote at the time, “He’s one more case of technology companies setting the rules, and another stop for publishers on the road to disempowerment.” It is.

In talking about AMP, Pierce points out that many people are interested in creating the equivalent of a web within a web, where all the forces at work and the basic architecture of a website is determined by Google. explain why you were nervous. (Not to mention the obvious problem of abusing market power in search to force publishers to change.) You’ll have to read it all, but here are some mouth-watering goodies: .

If Google said your homepage had to be bright pink on Tuesday to get results on Google, everyone would. Because it is necessary for survival. Google AMP Advisory Board.

This is what we care about publishers! Dancing is a Silicon Valley staple. Apple convinced publishers around the world to create bespoke tablet magazines before briefly promising to save the news business with the iPad and all but abandoning the project. Facebook maintains lasting relationships with the media. Promote stories in your news feed, later demote in favor of meaningful social interaction, and promise endless video eyeballs to publishers before you almost give up on Facebook Watch.

Platforms need content that entertains and engages users. Publishers must distribute content for display. At best, it is a complete symbiotic relationship. Worst of all, in many cases the platform just tricks the publisher into doing whatever the platform needs to do to boost engagement that quarter.

But publishers, long wary of big tech’s tendency to siphon ad dollars and user data, saw Google as a closer partner. When you meet people, you say you can see psychosis in their eyes. Apple guys listen but do what they want. People at Google honestly think what they do is the best.

[Google] Came to us and said “Internet is broken, ads don’t load, blah blah, blah”. Coming up with this clean standard hopes to provide users with a better user experience, said one magazine product executive. My response was that the main problem is the ads, so why don’t they fix the ads? They said they can’t fix the ads. too hard.

Audiences hated it because it went against audience strategy, says a former media executive who worked for AMP. The data folks hated it because it went against their advertising and privacy strategy. Engineers hated it because it’s a horrible format to work with. Aside from traffic, this has no advantage.

