Sonovia, Kering and PureDenim Partner on Clean Jeans Technology – Sourcing Journal

The partnership between Israeli company Sonovia and Italian denim factory PureDenim has won the support of luxury fashion leaders.

French luxury group Kering has awarded Sonovia’s D(y)enim indigo yarn-dyed ultrasonic technology for use in its denim products.

This technology utilizes ultrasonic technology to apply indigo to the yarn instead of the traditional water-intensive dyeing process. It uses up to 85% less water in the dyeing process and is said to be 100% free of hydrosulfite, one of the most toxic residues involved in the process.

In May 2022, PureDenim announced that it will begin pre-production development and technology integration. We work with Sonovia to scale our innovations.

Gigi Caccia, CEO and owner of PureDenim, said:

Kering’s interest in this technology is a notable shift, Sonovia said, and will help move fashion away from water chemicals and excessive waste of energy. It also helps us achieve our promise of % reduction.

Sonovia’s Chief Business Officer Roy Hirsch noted the importance of Kering’s participation in the latest collaboration. “This agreement will revolutionize the textile industry and make the fashion world more sustainable,” he said.

Kering owns dozens of luxury brands including Saint Laurent, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. Group revenue for 2022 was $20.3 million.

Founded in 2013, Sonovia is an Israeli start-up that creates eco-friendly textile technology based on the use of ultrasonic bubbles. When the static pressure of the liquid drops below the vapor pressure of the liquid, bubbles form that remove toxins.

The company is finishing up during the Covid-19 pandemic with the development of SonoMask, which has been proven to be 99% effective in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid, and influenza particles. I started to get a lot of attention in the department.

Indigo processing is one of the most toxic processes in the polluting textile industry, and there are ongoing moves to reduce the damage it does to the environment. Cavitation is one solution to toxicity.

Indigo dye was originally extracted from the indigo plant, but most of today’s indigo pigments are chemically synthesized and end up in the caustic salts that end up in the world’s waterways.

Over a year ago, Pakistan-based vertical denim supplier Crescent Bahuman developed a new way to create a new shade of indigo blue. Its Blue Infinity innovation is part of a compact dyeing range that requires less dye box and less water. Less salt emissions means less waste.

In the US, Tennessee-based natural dye manufacturer Stony Creek Colors is now working with Levi’s to expand production of plant-based indigo.

Scientists at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have also metabolically engineered a bacterium, Corynebacterium glutamicum, to produce indigoidin, a natural blue dye that is more sustainable than traditional indigo.

