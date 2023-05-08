Google’s New Cybersecurity Professional Certificate Explained





Google has released a new professional certification in cybersecurity. The announcement will take place on May 4, 2023, marking his sixth topical branch of the continuously expanding certificate program.

This follows five entry-level certification programs in IT Support, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Project Management, and UX Design.

We have created a first impressions video to accompany this article. You can find it here: (see also the overview link at the bottom of the article).

What is “Grow with Google”?

The Grow with Google program is for people interested in “training, tools, and resources to grow their skills, career, or business.” All certification programs and resources can be found here.

Screenshot from the Grow with Google website

Grow with Google’s mission is to make quality technology training accessible to everyone. They have been training him in digital skills since 2017 and now partner with Coursera to offer courses.

Coursera has been in the MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) space since 2012 and has grown to become a world leader in online education.

Screenshot of Grow With Google FAQ

Google recently released several advanced-level courses in data analytics, business intelligence, and IT automation tracts (which I wrote about here), but the new cybersecurity certificate is aimed at beginners in mind. Designed.

No experience required to get started. The certification program structure begins with basic introductory modules, covers technical topics such as SQL, Linux, and Python, and culminates in a module on cybersecurity job preparation.

get ready for work

It is also part of Google’s Grow With Me pathway. We partner with companies and universities to combine job and program graduates.

The original recruiting platform retired on February 7, 2023, but this year’s new recruiting platform is maintained by CareerCircle.

Career circle screenshot

This is a huge draw for participants, especially as entry-level salaries in many fields approach and exceed six figures. Cybersecurity lists his $100,000-plus amount in marketing materials.

Screenshot of cybersecurity marketing material on median starting salary

Of course, these amounts are easily distorted and may not be realistic depending on the applicant’s background. But overall, it’s no secret that these tech jobs lead to high salaries.

What is the coursework like?

I looked at the eight courses that make up my cybersecurity certificate and found it to be similar in structure to my first data analytics certificate I completed a few years ago.

It starts with some basic overviews of the field and then moves on to building various high-level concepts and technical skills. Here’s the full list:

Cybersecurity FundamentalsPlaying Safe: Managing Security RisksConnecting and Protecting: Networks and Network Security Tools: Linux and SQLAssets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities Sounding the Alarm: Detecting and RespondingCybersecurity Tasks Using Python Automate: Preparing for a Cybersecurity Job

As you can see from some of the titles, Google is getting a little generic on those topics. This is to be expected in an introductory course.

Screenshots of the Cybersecurity Professional Certificate coursework

Also, in my experience, it’s been talked about at length in video courses, so I recommend playing the video at 1.5x or 2.0x normal speed. When I did this with other courses, I found that I had little trouble keeping up with the presenters.

Course details and $$$

Coursera wants you to pay $49/month for this certificate program, which is perfectly reasonable. In particular, Google estimates that he could complete it in six months even though he worked only seven hours a week.

…and we estimate to work 7-10 hours a week and complete it in up to 3 months.

But if you’re short on money, you can click on any of the individual courses and audit them all for free.

Screenshot of a Coursera course audit

You won’t get a certificate or access to the CareerCircle network, but if you just want to level up your knowledge, you can do it for free.

You can also see details for each module within each course. This detailed view breaks down each lesson precisely into the topics covered and the time spent on each video, reading, or quiz.

This is a great place to start if you think you may be repeating information you already know rather than starting from scratch. Especially in the Python course, I found many of the items to be very beginner-friendly (as they stated).

Summaries, links and videos

This looks like another solid proposal from Google for an area that promises to pique the interest of many.

If you’re interested in cybersecurity and wondering where to start, I think this is a better entry point than any other tool.

Check out my first impressions video here. Visit the Coursera page here. Visit Google’s cybersecurity program overview page here.

Have a great one!

