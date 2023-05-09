we have no moat





Hello and welcome to a very special edition of Superhuman: Our small AI community surpassed 200,000 readers last night

The world’s largest AI newsletter, reaching new heights by the day – all thanks to your support!

But bigger doesn’t mean better.

Last month, we made some big changes to our newsletter based on hundreds of requests from our community.

less ads

more insight

prompt tutorial

Few but great tools

And many more upgrades this month (based on community requests):

Want something but don’t see it in the list above? Reply to this email and let us know what you’d like to see.Prioritized in the next series of releases

Welcome to the first day of the new superhuman. Let’s jump right in!

Here’s what we have for today:

A quick tutorial: How to make better decisions

3 AI Tools That Will Boost Your Productivity

News: Google’s internal AI docs leaked, Inflection releases Pi

AI-Generated Image of the Day: The Coronation of Ronald MacDonald

A quick tutorial: How to make better decisions

You have an important decision to make, but don’t you think you have all the information you need?

Use this prompt to understand the pros and cons before making a decision. Just copy paste:

trying to decide whether to [insert decision]Please give me a list of pros and cons that will tell me why I should or shouldn’t make this decision.

3 AI Tools That Will Boost Your Productivity

AI-powered tools to write smarter, code faster, and answer questions faster with Raycast AIChatGPT. You can complete tasks, do calculations, share common links and much more.

try here

LearnSmarter AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize the way you learn: Quick SummariesBook RecommendationsAI Chatbot

try here

tl;dv (sponsor) tl;dv transcribes, summarizes, and marks the key moments of your calls in over 20 languages.

try here

News: Google’s internal AI docs leaked, Inflection releases Pi

According to leaked documents from Google, open-source language models are progressing faster than Google and OpenAI efforts, and Google could lose its moat (competitive advantage).Click here for details

Inflection AI releases Pi, an AI chatbot with personality, emotion, and humor. Pi provides fact-based answers that help users process thoughts and emotions, express themselves, and make tricky decisions. Its goal is to turn web browsing into a conversation and provide customized answers.read the full text here

