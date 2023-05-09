Elementary students at Center Grove excel in technology





Students at Maple Grove Elementary used robots to program and draw shapes, but it was more than just a fun game. It is part of a revamped technical curriculum aimed at building the technical skills of Center Grove students before entering middle school.

Students in six of Center Groves’ elementary schools will be studying computer science starting in 2021, qualifying the school district for the CS100 Award from CS is Elementary, a national organization dedicated to elementary coding and computer science education. increase.

Center Grove is Indiana’s only school district to receive the award, according to a CS news release. It was given to 160 schools. Elementary school.

In addition to programming robots, Center Grove elementary school students learned computer coding through code.org. They also attended a free online curriculum for digital citizenship, learned to measure screen time, recognized cyberbullying, and learned to be active members of online communities.

Computer science programs don’t just happen on desktop computers in technology labs. Lower-grade children arrange the colored mats in different orders to simulate the instructions needed to code, Moore said.

We know computer science impacts every industry. After graduating, she says, the more experience students have, the more likely they are to succeed on her career path. I know not every student can be a programmer, but it’s not just about building her programming skills, it’s about her computer science, thinking skills, problem-solving, and how she sees and abstracts problems in the industry. To draw conclusions or raise awareness about.

Maple Grove students bring their passion for gaming, coding, and computer science, reinforced in class, into their personal lives.

Fifth grader Hudson Purdue used his technical expertise to build a computer, he said.

You usually learn a lot of coding from scratch. I practice myself a lot. I ended up building my own computer, and I’ve always been interested in new technology because I have a drone, Purdue said. wants to build his RC airplane. I would like to learn more about how to use circuit boards correctly. Then you can solder the wires to the motor and have enough power to launch it into the air.

Easton Reid, also a fifth grader, says he uses the coding skills he learned in the tech lab to create his own games.

I play games sometimes, Reid said. I think it’s very cool because one day I might be famous. In the future, when I’m older, I want to code more and make more games for people to play.

Fifth-grader Logan Conklin also wants to develop games and learned block code and JavaScript programming from code.org.

It’s a way to relax, have fun, and try something new, says Conklin. In the future, I would like to become a game designer. He wants to design game art and character animations to make them more alive.

Over the next few years, Moore said, Center Grove administrators plan to introduce a computer science curriculum at Center Grove High School and at the district’s two middle schools.

Our goal is to make a solid computer science education accessible to all students, she said. Center Grove is known for innovation and we think it’s great to have this award, but many schools and school districts in Indiana are making great strides in computer science and we didn’t know about this award. I would like to recognize that it is possible. Indiana is the US leader when it comes to computer science education, and I think that means great things for students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2023/05/08/center-grove-elementary-students-excel-in-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos