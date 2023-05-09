Google launches foldable Pixel smartphone





Yahoo Finances Daniel Howley joins the live show to discuss what to expect at Google I/O 2023, Google’s annual developer conference in Mountain View, CA.

video transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

JULIE HYMAN: AI is a technology that is expected to take center stage at this year’s Google I/O meetup. After a dramatic change in the company’s focus. All of this alongside the usual new hardware, including the first foldable Google Pixel smartphone. Also from Dan Howley of Yahoo Finance. Normally, I think foldable phones would be exciting.

DANIEL HOWLEY: Well, if this were normal time, I would think it would be the most exciting announcement. But AI will be the star of Google I/O. And let me be clear, they are always showing off some kind of AI technology. But this time, the partnership with OpenAI is a direct response to Microsoft’s own generative AI efforts. The result is their new Bing search engine and their pressure to take market share from Google. So we will see more discussion about generative AI this time around than at any other time.

You’ll likely hear conversations about how Google plans to incorporate that kind of technology into its search products. So they’ve been talking about how they want to do it. In the past, we announced the Bard AI chatbot. This is a limited preview, so it may become available to all users at some point. Then there are aspects of search and how generative AI will be incorporated into search.

But like you said, we’re getting those calls too. There are folding ones, which are very interesting. They showed it off on Twitter. I mean, I’ve seen foldable phones from competitors like Samsung, and this one seems to have some differences from Samsung’s foldables that make it interesting. I’m still not completely satisfied with my flip phone.

Julie Hyman: Hmm.

story continues

– yes. Huawei also had the Mate X. Dan, there are flip phones out there. So you and I had this conversation. I’m not sold I probably won’t be sold on origami for a while. But we’ll see what goes into the space there.

Dan said that unlike Apple, Google can’t keep new devices secret. How will all of this affect their broader tech strategy, or at least their consumer tech strategy, with this foldable Pixel device of his?

Daniel Howley: Yeah. Interestingly, for a long time there has been talk about whether the Pixel line will continue. This is because it is the loss leader for them. They’re basically using it as a vehicle to get Android out there. It’s the world’s most popular mobile operating system. Yes, many people in the US use iOS, but iPhones are expensive. That’s why other parts of the world use Android devices. And that’s exactly where Google is pushing.

So it’s basically what other companies use to act as a platform to say. That’s why they focus on different technologies within their devices. Motion blur reduction, night photography (this is one of the best features), special features when you receive a call, and more.

So you have AI smarts not found in other devices, or all these AI smarts in your phone. But the hardware itself isn’t as profitable as advertising services. So it will never be the primary bread and butter for Google and Alphabet. Still on the search side. But it seems they want to keep moving forward for a while.

Julie Hyman: Yeah. Well, I’m looking forward to concrete announcements from there. Thanks for the preview, Dan. appreciate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/google-set-launch-foldable-pixel-143459230.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos